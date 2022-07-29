New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Russian officials responded Thursday to reports from the Biden administration that a “substantial offer” was made to bring home WNBA player Brittney Griner And Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, claims no deal has been finalized.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a press conference Wednesday that the Biden administration made the proposal weeks ago, but did not mention the inclusion agreement. Victor Bout A Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death,” several reports claimed he was part of a potential prisoner exchange.

Asked about the proposal at a press conference the next day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said prisoner exchanges are usually discreetly negotiated behind the scenes.

US offers ‘significant offer’ to bring home Britney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russia

“We are aware that such matters are being discussed without releasing any such information,” he said. “Usually, people find out about contracts when they’ve already been executed.”

Peskov stressed that “no agreements have been finalized” and declined to provide further details.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said separately that while the Kremlin and US officials were engaged in talks, “there is no definitive outcome yet.”

“We proceed from the assumption that the interests of both sides are taken into account during negotiations,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rebecca Koffler, Russian-born former US intelligence officer and Expert on Russia and Vladimir Putin He told Fox News Digital on Thursday that this back-and-forth between Russia and Western media could make it “hard to predict” what might happen next.

“It is difficult to predict the outcome of these negotiations now because, on the one hand, the Russians want Viktor Bout back because he is a former military intelligence officer who has indirect ties to Putin,” she explained.

“On the other hand, with the negative narrative coming out of Washington – calling Putin a war criminal (though he deserves it), the Senate passed a resolution yesterday that aims to designate Russia as a ‘sponsor of terrorism’ – and the overall crisis in US-Russian relations, Washington thinks Russia is playing ball with them. ‘s assessment is naive.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

She continued: “Putin knows that President Biden is under pressure to bring these Americans home, and his domestic popularity is plummeting — he will certainly try to extract concessions from the Biden administration. Putin is in no rush to accept Washington’s offer.”

Griner He admitted the crime She was charged with drug smuggling earlier this month, saying her “intent” was not to break Russian law. The US State Department characterized Griner as “wrongfully detained.” She admitted that she had vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis, but did not intend to break the law. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.