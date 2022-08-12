Russian economy shrinks sharply due to war and sanctions

The Russian economy contracted sharply in the second quarter due to the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The economy contracted 4% from April to June compared to last year, the Russian statistics agency said Friday. This is the first quarterly gross domestic product report that fully reflects the changes in the economy since the invasion of Ukraine in February, when Western sanctions closed Russia off most of the global financial system and many countries severed trade relations with Moscow. It was also a sharp reversal from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 3.5 percent.

Despite the fact that imports to Russia stopped and financial transactions were blocked to the point that the country was forced to default on its external debt, the Russian economy proved to be more resilient. than some economists originally expected. But analysts expect the economic losses to mount as Western countries increasingly turn away from Russian oil and gas, key sources of export earnings.