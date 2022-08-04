Russian court sentenced Griner to 9 years, increasing pressure on Biden

The White House said on Monday that Russia had made an unspecified “bad faith” counteroffer that US officials said they did not consider serious.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters Thursday: “I don’t think it would be helpful for Britney or Paul to be more public about where we are in the negotiations and what the president can or can do. don’t want to do it.”

The American basketball star spent several months in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling hash oil into the country.

“Conversations are being held at different levels,” he added.

If Mr. Biden follows through on his original offer, he could be accused of not doing enough.

Ms. Griner’s wife, Cherell Griner, and other supporters launched an effective public campaign to pressure the President to secure her release. Supporters are concerned about her treatment in a country where anti-American and anti-gay sentiment is deeply rooted in popular views and official propaganda. Images of a grim-faced Ms Griner being led handcuffed into and out of court, towering over her armed guards, have become commonplace in US and international media.

The administration could make a more attractive offer, but U.S. officials are already concerned that prisoner deals could encourage hostile foreign governments to detain Americans on trumped-up charges in exchange for concessions such as the release of their own offenders. Some Republicans have already complained that Mr. Biden’s existing proposal creates such an incentive.

The 6’9″ center Ms. Griner won a college national championship with Baylor in 2012, a WNBA championship with the Mercury in 2014, Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2016 and 2020, and four Euroleague championships with Team Russia UMMC Yekaterinburg. Like many WNBA players, where salaries are much lower than in the NBA, Ms. Griner, who also played one season for a professional team in China, played overseas to supplement her income.