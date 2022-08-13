Russian attack on Kramatorsk kills two civilians, regional military commander says

A Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine early Friday killed two civilians, injured 13 and damaged dozens of houses, according to Ukrainian officials.

Pavel Kirilenko, a regional military leader in the east of the Donetsk region, confirmed the attack in social media posts and shared video damage from 11 Russian missile strikes. The video showed several houses with damaged roofs and windows shattered in some houses. According to Kirilenko, law enforcement officers and rescuers worked at the scene.

“The Russians cynically and cold-bloodedly reduced the private sector of the city to ruins,” Mr. Kirilenko wrote in social media posts.