Russian attack on Kramatorsk kills two civilians, regional military commander says

A Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine early Friday killed two civilians, injured 13 and damaged dozens of houses, according to Ukrainian officials.

Pavel Kirilenko, a regional military leader in the east of the Donetsk region, confirmed the attack in social media posts and shared video damage from 11 Russian missile strikes. The video showed several houses with damaged roofs and windows shattered in some houses. According to Kirilenko, law enforcement officers and rescuers worked at the scene.

“The Russians cynically and cold-bloodedly reduced the private sector of the city to ruins,” Mr. Kirilenko wrote in social media posts.

The war in Ukraine is mainly fought on two fronts. The Eastern Front focused on the Lugansk and Donetsk regions. Kramatorsk is located in Donetsk Oblast and remains under Ukrainian control. A colleague of Mr. Kirilenko in Luhansk said that on Friday, Ukrainian forces repulsed an advance by Russian forces near settlements still under his forces’ control.

The attacks in Kramatorsk on Friday will add to Ukraine’s civilian death toll, which has risen to more than 5,400 since Russia invaded the country in February, according to the latest updates from Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. More than 7,400 civilians, including hundreds of children, have been injured in Ukraine since the start of the war, according to the UN.



