Politics

Russia, Ukraine expected to sign UN deal to free Ukrainian grain exports: Live updates

By printveela editor

A UN plan to unblock Ukrainian grain exports and allow Russia to export grain and fertilizer is expected to be signed in Istanbul on Friday, Turkish officials said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been trying to free Ukrainian grain stuck in Black Sea ports for months. The Russian embargo of millions of tons of grain has led to food shortages in Africa and Asia.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. At least 22 million tons of grain are stuck there because of the war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Guterres, and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony, according to the Turkish president.

Deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haque said if an agreement was reached “we could potentially save thousands, potentially millions of people, from putting the cost of food out of their reach.”

Latest Developments:

► A bipartisan group of senators introduced a resolution that recognizes Russia’s actions in Ukraine as genocide. Idaho Republican Sen. The measure, introduced by Jim Risch, says the Kremlin has committed “heinous crimes against humanity”.

►Ukrainian high jumper 20-year-old Yaroslava Mahuchykh won the silver medal After clearing 2.02 meters at the World Championships. The victory comes shortly after Mahuchikh fled his native Dnipro following a Russian attack.

Top military official says US may send fighter jets to Ukraine

General Charles Brown, the Air Force chief of staff, says the United States and its allies are considering providing fighter jets to Ukraine, a decision that would sharply increase the level of weapons sent to Kiev.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested the fighter jets for months, saying Russia’s air superiority is a major obstacle in his country’s efforts to repel aggression. In March, the US and NATO rejected a proposal by Poland to send its Russian-made MiGs to Ukraine, with White House national security spokesman John Kirby saying at the time that the proposal could be “further mistaken”.

Brown said in an interview at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday that Russian MiGs would not be sent to Ukraine, laughing that it would be “harder to get parts” from the Russians.

