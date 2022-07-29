Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of prison shootings; Targeted for the first time in Kyiv week: latest updates

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a prison shooting in a separatist eastern region that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured after the fall of Mariupol in May.

Russia said Ukraine used US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in an attack on a prison in Olenivka in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region. Russian officials and separatist authorities in Donetsk said 53 Ukrainian POWs were killed and 75 wounded in the attack.

The Ukrainian military denied any rocket or artillery attack on Olenivka and accused Russian forces of deliberately firing on the prison in Olenivka in order to accuse Ukraine of war crimes and to cover up torture and executions there. None of the claims could be independently verified.

– Associated Press

Latest Developments:

►Russian officials acknowledged Thursday that there have been discussions involving the possible release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner but said they should not be conducted in a public forum.

►US lawmakers were given an estimate of the number of casualties among Russian forces since the start of its invasion of Ukraine: 75,000 – significantly higher than previous estimates. There is no exact total for casualties, and both sides have played down losses.

► The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said the center of the northeastern city was hit early Friday morning, including a two-story building and a higher education institution.

Russia targets Kiev for first time in weeks; 5 civilians injured

Russian forces attacked Kiev region with six missiles from the Black Sea on Thursday for the first time since focusing on the eastern Donbass region weeks ago after failing to capture the capital.

Oleksiy Hromov, a senior official of Ukraine’s general staff, said the missiles hit a military unit in the village of Lyutiz, on the outskirts of the capital. Russia also attacked the northern Chernihiv region.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the regional governor of Kyiv, said that fifteen people were wounded in the Russian attack, five of them civilians.

Meanwhile, five people were killed and 25 wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the town of Kropvinitsky, about 150 miles southeast of Kiev, according to Andriy Rykovich, deputy governor of Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region. He said the attack involved an attack on the hangar of the Air Academy, causing damage to civilian aircraft.

The British military says Ukraine is retaliating

Ukraine is stepping up its counterattack as it works to cut off access to the occupied city of Kherson, according to a British Ministry of Defense assessment.

The British military said Ukraine had used its new, Western-supplied long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges over the Dnieper that Russia relies on to supply its forces.

According to Ukrainian media, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said Kiev’s forces were planning to isolate Russian troops and leave them with three options – “retreat, if possible, surrender or perish.”

