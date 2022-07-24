Russia tells famine-fearing Africa it’s not to blame for food shortages

CAIRO. Russian President Vladimir Putin likes to pose as the leader of a global movement against the dominance of the United States and its allies. On Sunday, his top diplomat sent the message directly to Africa, hoping to turn hunger and social strife on the continent to Russia’s advantage.
He will probably find a receptive audience.
Even before embarking on the four-country tour, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made clear that he would use the trip to blame the West for grain shortages linked to the war in Ukraine, which is causing fears of famine in African countries, and Russia as a true ally of the continent.
On the eve of the trip, Russia agreed to an agreement allowing Ukraine to resume exports of critically needed grain that had been blocked in Black Sea ports by the fighting, indicative of Mr. Putin’s clear concern for public opinion in developing countries.
The global food crisis is expected to feature prominently on Mr. Lavrov’s trip to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. But while the grain shortage was caused by the Russian invasion, the foreign minister suggested that Moscow was not the problem.
“We know that African colleagues do not approve of the overt attempts by the US and its European satellites to take over and impose a unipolar world order on the international community,” he said. wrote in an article published in the newspapers of the four countries he was to visit.
After the invasion of Ukraine in February, the governments of Africa and the Middle East were trapped.
Under pressure from the West to denounce the invasion, these governments are also seeking to maintain access to Russian grain and other exports and maintain friendly relations with Russia that in some cases date back to the Soviet era. Seeing no benefit in alienating either side, some have tried simply not to take sides in the conflict.
For his part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi refused to condemn Moscow as strongly as the US wanted. And on Sunday, after meeting with Mr. Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri expressed warm words to his colleague.
Egyptian-Russian relations are “historical, characterized by friendship and branching out in many areas in the political, economic and cultural fields,” Mr. Shukri said at a press conference.
“We look forward to further close cooperation based on mutual respect and common interests,” he said.
According to Russian and Egyptian media reports, Mr. Lavrov said that Russian agricultural exporters are committed to fulfilling their obligations, and that the Russian and Egyptian ministries have agreed to continue cooperation on this issue.
“We reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to their obligations,” he said at a joint press conference with Mr. Shukri, adding that Russia and Egypt “have a common understanding of the causes of the grain crisis.”
Better Understand the Russo-Ukrainian War
Western countries have also launched a concerted campaign in the region, trying to keep countries from getting too close to Russia. Ahead of Mr. Lavrov’s Sunday visit, Western diplomats in Cairo lobbied Egypt behind the scenes not to give the Russian minister a warm welcome.
US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer was also scheduled to visit the region starting Sunday, with plans to visit Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia for talks. The same day, the US embassy in Cairo reminded reporters in a press release that President Biden had pledged $50 million to Egypt to help offset the soaring prices of wheat and other staples caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But Western attempts at counter-programming, including editorials and social media posts have done little to garner more public support in the Middle East. Russian disinformation and propaganda found fertile soil in a region where many Arabs have long harbored anti-American and anti-Western sentiments stemming from the US invasion of Iraq and Western support for Israel.
For months, the United States, Britain and the European Union have tried to turn the dispute in their favor by blaming the rise in the price of bread and other staples squarely on Putin, while scathingly condemning Russia for cutting off the flow. Ukrainian grain to the world through the Black Sea.
On Friday, Russia agreed to a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that would allow Ukraine to export its grain. However, the next morning, Russian missiles hit the port of Odessa, raising questions about whether the deal could fall through.
This was stated by Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development. video wrote on Saturday from Kenya, where she was traveling, that the attack in Odessa was “just the latest sign of Vladimir Putin’s cold indifference to the cost of war in Ukraine, an artificial war he created for no reason.”
Ukraine, for its part, said the deal remains in place. Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, told CBS “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Ukraine will do its best to “feed the world”. According to Ms. Markarova, the strikes on Odessa demonstrated the dishonesty of Russia’s actions. “Our farmers even plant and harvest under fire,” she said.
Wheat is the main reason why Egypt cannot afford to alienate either side; in the past, about 80 percent of its deliveries were to Ukraine and Russia. Since the war began, its economy has buckled under the pressure of rampant inflation, evaporating foreign investment and shrinking grain stocks.
Nearly 30 percent of Egyptian tourists came from Russia before the war, and Russia is building a $26 billion nuclear power plant in Egypt. However, Egypt is also one of the top recipients of US foreign aid.
Therefore, Mr. al-Sisi tried to balance relations with Russia and the West. In March, Mr. al-Sisi called Mr. Putin to reaffirm Egypt’s commitment to cooperation after he voted in favor of a United Nations resolution condemning the invasion. And last month, he spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.
In other parts of the African continent, public opinion oscillates between support for Ukraine and sympathy for Russia’s justification for its invasion.
While few African leaders have publicly supported Russia, African countries joined the American and European sanctions against Moscow. That balance became clear last month when the head of the African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal, met with Mr. Putin.
Mr. Sall pleaded with Mr. Putin to release the stuck Ukrainian grain, but he also echoed Moscow’s argument that Western sanctions have exacerbated the food crisis. explicit call on lifting restrictions on the export of Russian wheat and fertilizers.
Although sanctions do not apply to these goods, shipping companies, insurers, banks and other businesses are reluctant to do business with Russia for fear of breaking rules or damaging their reputation.
In an op-ed ahead of his trip to Africa, Mr Lavrov praised African leaders for resisting Western pressure to join sanctions against Russia. “Such an independent path deserves deep respect,” he wrote.
Mr. Putin is actively using the theme of Russia as the leader of the global uprising against Western hegemony. Again and again, he repeatedly referred to the Americans and their European allies as the “golden billion.” They live well, he says, at the expense of the rest of the world.
This argument is likely to resonate with many Arabs and Africans who resent the long history of the West interfering in their affairs and extracting their resources.
“Why should this golden billion, which is only a part of the world’s population, dominate all the rest and impose their own rules of conduct based on the illusion of exclusivity?” This was stated by Mr. Putin on Wednesday at a forum in Moscow. “He basically got where he is by plundering other peoples in Asia and Africa.”
But Mr. Putin’s message has been undermined by Ukraine’s inability to export its grain by sea since the start of the war. And Russian officials do not hesitate to use the threat of famine in developing countries as a trump card.
“I heard several times from different people: “Hunger is our last hope,” said Margarita Simonyan, editor of the Russian state television channel RT. said Mr. Putin at a conference in St. Petersburg last month. “It means that as soon as hunger strikes, it will bring them to their senses. Then they will lift the sanctions and be friends with us, because they will understand that there is nowhere to go.”
Muriti Mutiga, director of the International Crisis Group’s Africa program, said Russia has several advantages as it seeks to win hearts and minds on the African continent: a network of elites who studied in the Soviet Union, the “enduring loyalty” of groups it supports in the fight with apartheid in South Africa and the fact that it supplies weapons to many African governments.
“However, Moscow will be disappointed if it expects more African governments to give it their full support,” Mr. Mutiga said. “The overwhelming instinct of the authorities on the continent is to remain non-aligned and stay out of the confrontation between Russia and the West.”
Vivian Yee reported from Cairo, Anton Troyanovsky from Hamburg, Germany, and Abdi Latif Dahirfrom Nairobi, Kenya. Nothing Rashwan provided a report from Cairo and Edward Medina from New York.