Russia tells famine-fearing Africa it’s not to blame for food shortages

CAIRO. Russian President Vladimir Putin likes to pose as the leader of a global movement against the dominance of the United States and its allies. On Sunday, his top diplomat sent the message directly to Africa, hoping to turn hunger and social strife on the continent to Russia’s advantage.

He will probably find a receptive audience.

Even before embarking on the four-country tour, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made clear that he would use the trip to blame the West for grain shortages linked to the war in Ukraine, which is causing fears of famine in African countries, and Russia as a true ally of the continent.

On the eve of the trip, Russia agreed to an agreement allowing Ukraine to resume exports of critically needed grain that had been blocked in Black Sea ports by the fighting, indicative of Mr. Putin’s clear concern for public opinion in developing countries.