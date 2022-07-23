Russia strikes at Odessa port, raising doubts over grain export deal

ODESSA, Ukraine — A series of explosions hit one of the country’s most important ports in Odessa on Saturday, hitting one of the country’s most important ports less than 24 hours after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to allow millions of tons of grain to transit through the Black Sea routes. .

The strikes raised concerns about Russia’s commitment to the UN-Turkish brokered deal before it could be put into effect. The deal is seen as critical to bolstering global supplies after a sharp drop in Ukrainian grain exports raised fears of food shortages in poorer countries.

The string of bombings also came as a grim reminder of Russia’s hard-line foothold in the five-month-old war: signals from Moscow that it could arbitrarily unleash destruction on any part of Ukraine, regardless of the military situation on the front lines or diplomatic breakthroughs elsewhere.