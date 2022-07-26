New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With two years to go until the start of the Paris Olympics, Russia is making plans for its athletes to live and compete in the French capital, even though the war in Ukraine has prevented many from the upcoming qualification events.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday that the country is working to get its athletes access to qualification events and is already making plans for an Olympic village in 2024.

Most Olympic Games have suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus since the start of the Ukraine offensive in February, following a recommendation by the International Olympic Committee. However, the IOC did not suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, which entered Russian teams for the Games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“In exactly two years, the Olympic Games will begin in Paris. Despite all the circumstances, the Russian Olympic Committee is a full-fledged participant in the Olympic movement,” wrote Pozdnyakov. “We are continuing our systematic preparations for the Games and are working to ensure the eligibility opportunities and equal presence of our athletes in the Olympic Village and venues, as well as their participation in events during the Games.”

Qualifying for some Olympic Games has already begun, while others won’t begin until next year. If sports federations lift the ban on Russian athletes competing in international events such as Olympic qualifiers, it could lead to Ukraine’s boycott.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The International Judo Federation allowed the Russian team to compete as neutral athletes without their flag or anthem. In response, Ukraine refused to participate when Olympic judo qualifying began last month, specifically saying that 11 of the 24 athletes on the Russian team in the event were members of the military.