Russia launches Iranian satellite as sign of closer cooperation

Tal Inbar, senior fellow at the non-partisan American Missile Defense Defense Alliance, said the satellite would be capable of providing much better images of the earth from space, a major challenge for Israel, Iran’s longtime adversary.

“Israel has had this surveillance capability for a long time, but as far as Iran is concerned, this is a real breakthrough — for the first time, an Iranian owns and operates a satellite with a high image resolution, much better than what they have had so far,” Mr. Inbar said. “From now on, Iran will be able to collect much more accurate intelligence information for the military operations of its forces, as well as for the organizations they support.”

It will also be able to service the operations of Iran or its backed militias in real time, he said.

“This is a significant reduction in the technology gap between Iran, Israel and the US,” Mr. Inbar said.

The Iranian space agency insisted that the satellite would not be used for military purposes. statement August 7 that it was intended for agricultural programs, water resources and other environmental applications. But analysts linked to the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces published Messages on social media bragging that satellite gives Iran the ability to spy on US military bases and Israel from space.