Russia launches Iranian satellite as sign of closer cooperation

On Tuesday, a Russian rocket launched an Iranian surveillance satellite into orbit, a real sign of increased cooperation between the two countries facing devastating economic sanctions from the West.
Russia is seeking closer alliances, including with Iran, as its invasion of Ukraine has left it isolated from many Western countries. Iran said this week that the satellite launch is part of a four-year space cooperation agreement between the two countries.
“The successful launch of the satellite in the interests and on the order of Iran has become an important milestone in Russian-Iranian bilateral cooperation, opening the way to the implementation of new and even larger projects,” said Yury Borisov, Director General of Roscosmos. This is stated in the message of the Russian state space agency.
The Iranian Space Agency said the Khayyam satellite is equipped with a high-definition camera. Some experts said this would greatly improve Tehran’s intelligence-gathering capabilities and allow it to control Israel and the entire Middle East.
Tal Inbar, senior fellow at the non-partisan American Missile Defense Defense Alliance, said the satellite would be capable of providing much better images of the earth from space, a major challenge for Israel, Iran’s longtime adversary.
“Israel has had this surveillance capability for a long time, but as far as Iran is concerned, this is a real breakthrough — for the first time, an Iranian owns and operates a satellite with a high image resolution, much better than what they have had so far,” Mr. Inbar said. “From now on, Iran will be able to collect much more accurate intelligence information for the military operations of its forces, as well as for the organizations they support.”
It will also be able to service the operations of Iran or its backed militias in real time, he said.
“This is a significant reduction in the technology gap between Iran, Israel and the US,” Mr. Inbar said.
The Iranian space agency insisted that the satellite would not be used for military purposes. statement August 7 that it was intended for agricultural programs, water resources and other environmental applications. But analysts linked to the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces published Messages on social media bragging that satellite gives Iran the ability to spy on US military bases and Israel from space.
“The country’s path to developing its own satellites cannot be stopped or rejected,” the Iranian space agency said in a statement. “The same applies to international cooperation. This will turn Iran’s space industry into an export one,” the company added.
The Soyuz rocket that launched the Khayyam satellite into orbit took off from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan shortly before 9 am. Iranian scientists took control of the satellite immediately after launch, the agency said, and no other country has access to it. to the information collected.
According to Russian news reports, Roscosmos said last week that Russian companies had built a satellite for Iran. This was reported by the Russian Embassy in Tehran. post on your instagram claim that the satellite was ordered by Iran and built by Russia and that it was designed for non-military purposes.
Iran has relied on Russian expertise because so far it has only launched satellites that weighed less than 50 kilograms (about 110 pounds), while Khayyam weighed nearly half a ton, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked Tasnim news agency.
“Today is a turning point for the start of a new cooperation in the field of space between our two countries,” Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Isa Zarepour said in a statement.
While the launch talks preceded Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they came less than a month after President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran seeking to show that Western sanctions imposed over the war had failed to isolate his country.
Iran has a long track record of evading Western sanctions, and the US says Tehran has offered Russia to sell drones for use in Ukraine and other equipment that uses technology Western countries no longer sell to Moscow.
Iran first launched its own domestically-made satellite into orbit in 2009, and its still-young space program has a shaky history. In the decade since its first launch, about 67 percent of Iranian orbital launches have failed, compared to 5 percent of failures worldwide for similar space launches.
The satellite, launched on Tuesday, was named after Omar Khayyam, a famous medieval Persian scholar and poet. The Baikonur facility has been used for decades for space launches and was opened when Kazakhstan was part of the Soviet Union.