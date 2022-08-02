Russia labels heroic Azov fighters ‘terrorists’; Brittney Griner to be sentenced ‘very soon’: Live updates

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist who was arrested in Russia for possession of marijuana, returned to a Moscow-area courtroom Tuesday amid diplomatic talks between the White House and the Kremlin.

Defense lawyer Maria Blagovolina told Reuters that closing arguments will take place on Thursday and Griner’s sentencing is expected “very soon”.

Griner, 31, has been detained in Russia since February after a vape canister containing cannabis oil was found in his luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Last week, the US proposed a deal to Russia for the release of Americans Griner and Paul Whalen, who are jailed for espionage. White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said Russia had made a “bad faith” counteroffer that American officials were not taking seriously.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for “discreet” talks, accusing the US of “megaphone diplomacy” that would not advance talks.

Latest Developments

► Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles rejected plans to send 10 tanks to Ukraine, saying the equipment was in poor condition.

► The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and will arrive in Istanbul late. Turkey’s Rear Admiral Ozkan Altunbulak said the Razoni, which left Odessa on Monday, is now expected to arrive in Istanbul early Wednesday morning.

►Death toll rises to 27 in Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia. One person died of severe burns after 20 days in hospital, local officials said. On July 14, 90 people were hospitalized after a missile struck downtown Vinnytsia.

Russia has declared the Azov militia a ‘terrorist organization’

The Russian Supreme Court on Tuesday designated the Ukrainian Azov Regiment as a terrorist organization and said members could be held criminally liable. The regiment removed the designation in social media posts and said Russia was looking for an excuse for its war crimes. The designation could displace hundreds of fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in May. The fighters had been making a last stand in the city of Mariupol for weeks.

Dozens of Azov fighters and other POWs were killed or injured in an explosion last week at a prison controlled by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city of Olenivka. Russia blamed Ukraine for strike; Ukrainian authorities said Russia carried out the explosion to cover up the abuse of prisoners.

US rocket system sounds ‘top hit of summer’ in Ukraine

Four more US HIMARS mobile missile systems have arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said. The weapons came as the White House announced another $550 million aid package for artillery and HIMAR ammunition. Reznikov said the funding was “another investment in the security of NATO’s eastern flank” and showed support for democracy. Ukrainian artillerymen are ready to “turn night into day” to drive out Russian troops, he said.

The Pentagon says the rocket systems have a range of 50 miles, enabling the Ukrainians to hit positions beyond the reach of most Russian artillery and strike logistics and command and control nodes.

“I’m grateful to @POTUS @SecDef Lloyd Austin III & the people for strengthening the #UAarmy,” Renikov said on Twitter. “We have proven to be smart operators of this weapon. The sound of the #HIMARS volley has become a top hit on the front lines this summer!”

World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’, UN chief warns

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats and other tensions in Asia and the Middle East, warning that “humanity is only a delusion, a miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.” The warning came Monday as a pandemic-delayed conference opened to review the 50-year-old Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which aims to curb the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately achieve a nuclear-free world.

The threat of nuclear annihilation was also raised by the United States, Japan, Germany, the UN nuclear chief and many other early speakers.

Russia, which has come under criticism from some speakers, did not deliver its address in its scheduled slot on Monday but was expected to speak on Tuesday. China’s representative was scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

Contributed by: Associated Press