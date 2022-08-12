Russia has long played with US racial politics. Britney Griner is a recent example

Toggle caption Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What does Brittany Griner’s hypervisibility as a tall, queer, black woman have to do with her 9-year sentence in a Russian prison? A lot, according to the historian Kimberley St. Julian-Warnon, who studies race and blackness in Russia. She chats with the guest hosts Tracy Hunt About what Griner’s arrest means for Black people who travel. They also discuss the controversy surrounding Griner’s case and what to do if you are detained overseas.

Afterwards, Tracy talks about Nigerian pop culture’s big moment in America, joined by Nigerian American filmmakers and artists. Amra’s bride To discuss why this is happening now and how Nigeria’s success could impact pop culture in other African nations.

Plus, we play Who Said! Tracy connects with NPR BA Parker And Juana Summers To test their knowledge of news and culture.

The episode ‘It’s Been a Minute’ was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain and Janet Wujong Lee. Our intern is Ehianeta Arheghan. Special thanks to KQED’s Corey Antonio Rose. Our supervising editor is Jessica Plazek and our editor is Jessica Mendoza. Engineering support was received from Robert Rodriguez. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. You can follow us on Twitter @npritsbeenamin and email us at ibam@npr.org.