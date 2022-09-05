Russia has imposed sanctions on 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

Enlarge this image switch title Press Service of the President of Ukraine/AP

On Monday, Russia imposed personal sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to US sanctions against Russians related to the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is on the new sanctions list, as are several U.S. Senators: Mark Kelly and Kirsten Cinema of Arizona, Kevin Kramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be permanently banned from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have targeted President Joe Biden and his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The US has imposed sanctions on many Russians, including government officials and businessmen.

Penn and Stiller have openly criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief efforts, among other things. Stiller is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.