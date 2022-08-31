Russia has bought deadly drones from Iran for use in Ukraine. Why is this important?

WASHINGTON — Russian officials signaled buyer’s remorse shortly after receiving their first shipment of lethal drones from Iran to bolster their depleted arsenal, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The arms sales underscore the toll the six-month war has taken on Russia’s military, the international isolation that has forced Russian President Vladimir Putin to rely on an unlikely ally and the low quality of Iran-supplied drones, US officials say. U.S. officials and experts hail drone sales as booming but unlikely to turn the tide in what has become a grinding war of attrition. Ukraine, armed with increasingly sophisticated weaponry, is in the early stages of pushing back Russian gains in the southern part of the country.