type here...
Politics Russia has bought deadly drones from Iran for use...
Politics

Russia has bought deadly drones from Iran for use in Ukraine. Why is this important?

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON — Russian officials signaled buyer’s remorse shortly after receiving their first shipment of lethal drones from Iran to bolster their depleted arsenal, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The arms sales underscore the toll the six-month war has taken on Russia’s military, the international isolation that has forced Russian President Vladimir Putin to rely on an unlikely ally and the low quality of Iran-supplied drones, US officials say. U.S. officials and experts hail drone sales as booming but unlikely to turn the tide in what has become a grinding war of attrition. Ukraine, armed with increasingly sophisticated weaponry, is in the early stages of pushing back Russian gains in the southern part of the country.

Previous articleThe White House suggests that Biden’s $500B student loan handout will be paid for with deficit spending
Next articleBrentford ready to break transfer record to sign Mudrik from Shakhtar

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Biden slams conservatives for hypocrisy in support of police, not enough anti-police from left

off Video Judge Jeanine slams Biden for newfound pro-police message despite track...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Kansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Schmidt blames Democratic Gov. Kelly’s spending for making inflation ‘worse’

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 30 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Hulk’ actor Lou Ferrigno shares photo of police scene while serving as reserve sheriff

closer Video Chief Joe Cecile and actor Lou Ferrigno joined 'Fox...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Aaron Judge closes gap on AL single-season home run record with 51st dinger

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Rumor mill Leeds and Everton join pursuit of Gakpo?

TThere is very little left before the transfer window, so there is something to worry about. Well,...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Daily Sports Smile: Artist hilariously shares Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal with 49ers

It doesn't look like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded anytime soon. He reportedly...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News