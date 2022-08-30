type here...
Politics Russia has added to its arsenal with the purchase...
Politics

Russia has added to its arsenal with the purchase of deadly drones from Iran to attack Ukraine

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON – Russia has bought deadly drones from Iran to attack Ukrainian troops, marking Russia’s dwindling arsenal of precision weapons more than six months after the invasion, US officials told USA TODAY.

Still, there are signs that the Russians aren’t satisfied with the purchase because of the drone’s reliability, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity about the intelligence findings.

The Biden administration is concerned that the drones will give the Russians a precision weapon to strike behind Ukrainian lines, the official said. The move by the Iranians comes as the Pentagon is sending weapons to Ukraine that include devices that can interfere with their navigation and shoot them down.

Iranian drones have been used to attack US troops in Syria but defenses have rendered them largely harmless, according to a US military official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Iran has trained the Russians to use drones, said another US official familiar with the intelligence estimates but not authorized to speak publicly. Russia’s reliance on Iran for advanced weapons shows Russia is running low on precision-guided munitions and is having trouble replenishing its stockpile, the official said.

The official said Iran’s unmanned warplanes have a spotty record of reliability. But when drones work as designed, they can be devastating, the official said.

Previous articleNo charges filed against Ohio homeowner who shot and killed girl’s ex-boyfriend caught on doorbell camera video
Next articleFiver Bournemouth, Dundee United and more

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Family of Baltimore man killed in brawl with ‘squeegee kids’ sues city

off Video Baltimore prosecutor slammed for sharing parody video mocking media coverage...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

One of the nation’s most vulnerable Democrats is joining Biden at a Pennsylvania rally

closer Video Congress 'must put people over politics': Rep. Cartwright Rep....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

US Open 2022: Serena Williams gets support from Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton and more in star-studded match

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

WaPo slams Mayor Bowser’s ‘vague’ crime policies after NFL player shot, DC crime up ‘89%’

closer Video WARNING-GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Former DC homicide...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Fulham Willian could return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea striker Willian is due to undergo a medical at Fulham on Tuesday to sign a free...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Canadian politicians have an anger problem and politicians should be part of the solution

On a June afternoon almost 40 years ago, Brian Mulroney met a 63-year-old woman named Solange Denis. ...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News