Russia has added to its arsenal with the purchase of deadly drones from Iran to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON – Russia has bought deadly drones from Iran to attack Ukrainian troops, marking Russia’s dwindling arsenal of precision weapons more than six months after the invasion, US officials told USA TODAY.

Still, there are signs that the Russians aren’t satisfied with the purchase because of the drone’s reliability, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity about the intelligence findings.

The Biden administration is concerned that the drones will give the Russians a precision weapon to strike behind Ukrainian lines, the official said. The move by the Iranians comes as the Pentagon is sending weapons to Ukraine that include devices that can interfere with their navigation and shoot them down.

Iranian drones have been used to attack US troops in Syria but defenses have rendered them largely harmless, according to a US military official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Iran has trained the Russians to use drones, said another US official familiar with the intelligence estimates but not authorized to speak publicly. Russia’s reliance on Iran for advanced weapons shows Russia is running low on precision-guided munitions and is having trouble replenishing its stockpile, the official said.

The official said Iran’s unmanned warplanes have a spotty record of reliability. But when drones work as designed, they can be devastating, the official said.