Russia Expands Use of ‘Filtration Centers’ for Ukrainians, US Says

The analysis outlined three possible fates for those who pass through the centers.

“Those who are considered nonthreatening may be issued documentation and permitted to remain in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, or in some cases forcefully deported to Russia,” the agency reported. “Others considered less threatening, but still potentially resistant to Russian occupation, face forcible deportation to Russia and are subject to additional screening. Those considered most threatening during the filtration process, particularly anyone with affiliation to the military or security services, probably are detained in prisons in eastern Ukraine and Russia, though little is known about their fates.”

The New York Times interviewed some of the people who were processed through the centers and managed to escape to Estonia. They described the feeling of helplessness and hopelessness that went along with being forced from their homes by war and then being pressured to accept Russian citizenship.

A report released earlier this month by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe warned of abuses at the detention centers, including executions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this month that “tens of thousands of people” were being held in the centers. “Young women disappear there,” he said. “I think you all understand what is happening with them there.”