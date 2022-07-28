Russia escalates missile strikes on Ukraine amid retaliatory strikes: Live updates

Russian forces launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine’s Kiev and Chernihiv regions on Thursday, areas that have not been targeted in weeks, while Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate occupied territory in the country’s south.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that a settlement in the region’s Vyshgorod district was targeted early Thursday; An “infrastructure object” was hit. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Chernihiv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported at the same time that multiple missiles had been fired from the territory of Belarus at the Honcharivska community.

Russian troops withdrew from the Kiev and Chernihiv regions months ago, failing to capture either. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after Denis Pushilin, the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east, publicly called on Russian forces to “liberate the Russian cities founded by the Russian people – Kiev, Chernihiv, Poltava, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk – Kharkiv.” , Zaporizhia, Lutsk.”

Meanwhile, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, also came under shelling overnight, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The southern city of Mykolaiv was also shelled, injuring one person.

Latest Developments

►Ukraine’s parliament approved Andriy Kostin, a lawmaker staunchly loyal to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, as prosecutor general. Kostin replaces Irina Venediktova, who was ousted this month amid concerns of treason within the office’s ranks.

The US has made a ‘significant’ offer to free fellow American Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner and fellow American Paul Whalen could be released from captivity in Russia under the terms of a deal proposed by the Biden administration, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Wednesday.

It is not yet known whether Russia will accept the deal, but Blinken’s acceptance and his intention to hold talks with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since the start of the war represent a major reversal of previous policy.

Blinken said the US had put a “significant proposal on the table weeks ago” to facilitate his release and that he intended to make his case at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Blinken did not disclose details of the potential prisoner swap, but CNN reported that the US had offered Viktor Bouton, a Russian arms dealer known as “The Merchant of Death”.

Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February, testified in a Russian court on Wednesday and said an interpreter translated only a portion of what she said when she was questioned after being detained. Griner also testified that she was not given an explanation of her rights or access to an attorney and was instructed to sign documents she did not understand.

Griner, 31, has pleaded guilty to drug charges that could result in up to 10 years in prison.

Contributed by: Associated Press