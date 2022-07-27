Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe, raising new doubts about Canada’s waiver of sanctions

Russia’s Gazprom has finally responded to the threats and hints overnight by reducing the already reduced flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20 percent of its full capacity.

The move has brought new worries to Germany, Italy and other European countries that are heavily dependent on Russian gas shipped from Vyborg, Russia to Germany’s Baltic coast.

But it also raised new questions for the Canadian government, which issued a controversial sanctions waiver that was supposed to allow Gazprom to restore normal flow to Europe, which has fallen by about 60 percent since June.

As of 3 a.m. ET today, flow has dropped by 80 percent — a rate that makes it almost impossible for European countries dependent on Russian gas to fill their underground storage facilities for the winter.

The Kremlin, which controls Gazprom, is toying with gas supplies to Europe in an attempt to ease sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia claims that technical problems caused by the sanctions are hindering normal supplies.

Turbine controversy

At the center of these arguments are half a dozen Siemens gas turbines that compress and propel gas through an underwater pipeline. These pipelines are usually decommissioned on a regular rotation schedule and rehabilitated at Siemens Energy Canada’s workshops in Montreal.

But when Canada imposed sanctions on the Russian oil and gas sector, Siemens Energy was unable to return one of the turbines to Russia via Germany.

Russia has warned that it will reduce the flow if the turbine is not returned to it. The government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked Canada for an exemption from the sanctions regime to allow the return of the turbine.

“Of course, we were under a lot of pressure from Germany and the European Union, and on the other hand, we were under pressure from the Ukrainian government,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told CBC News on July 11, a day after his government granted a “temporary” and “revocable” waiver allowing the return of the turbine.

The Trudeau government’s decision was heavily criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian diaspora organizations in Canada.

Exposing the Kremlin’s bluff

No one can argue that the reduced flow came as a surprise to the governments of Germany or Canada, who insist they are not naive about Russia’s intentions.

Wilkinson told CBC News after granting the waiver that his government is well aware that Russia is using the turbine as a pretext and may not be able to restore full flow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “said very publicly that if the turbines were not returned, we would be to blame for Germany losing access to Russian gas,” the minister said.

“This does not mean that Putin cannot close it on his own. But this is a very different circumstance than what he can say that it was because of Canada’s unwillingness to help our friends in Germany.”

WATCH: Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says lifting sanctions is ‘not a gamble’

Turbine return ‘not a gamble’ despite risk Russia could cut gas anyway – minister “We needed to take down President Putin’s excuses as to why the Nord Stream gas pipeline might be shut down,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said of Canada’s decision to return sanctioned Russian turbines, insisting the decision was not a gamble.

German leaders have said their country is determined to expose Putin’s bluff over the turbine, knowing full well that he can still manipulate the flow based on political calculations.

“We are doing this now so that there is no excuse for Russia that we are essentially hurting ourselves,” Sabine Sparwasser, the German ambassador to Canada, told CBC News.

“According to many experts, this is a pretext, but we are removing this pretext. We are delivering the turbine and then we will see if the weaponization of the energy will stop the delivery or not.”

Denial in question

Now that Germany and Canada have an answer to that question, another one is coming up. What does all this mean for future deliveries of turbines and the continued effect of the sanctions relief, which is, after all, “temporary and revocable”?

The waiver will now be in effect for two years and will allow numerous turbines to run across Canada.

The exact location of the turbine, already returned as part of the sanctions relief, is unclear. This was reported by the Russian media. July 18 that he was heading from Germany to the Russian compressor station Portovaya.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it still hadn’t reached Russia. “We hope that this will happen … sooner rather than later,” he said.

“The situation is critically complicated by the restrictions and sanctions imposed against our country.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) listens to Alexei Miller, head of the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, during a meeting in Moscow on September 16, 2020. (Mikhail Klimentiev/Associated Press)

But Siemens Energy told CBC News that the only obstacle to importing the turbine into Russia was the failure of the Russian government to grant an import permit.

“The German authorities provided Siemens Energy with all the necessary documents to export the turbine to Russia at the beginning of last week. Gazprom is aware of this,” a Siemens spokesman said. “However, there are not enough customs documents for import into Russia. Gazprom, as a customer, is obliged to provide them.”

CBC News has contacted International Affairs and Natural Resources Canada to ask if it intends to uphold or withdraw the waiver and is awaiting a response.