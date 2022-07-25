Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe, fueling fears it’s using the fuel as a weapon

BERLIN. Ahead of an emergency European Union meeting to cut natural gas consumption, the Russian state gas monopoly said on Monday it would cut gas supplies to Germany as President Vladimir Putin once again demonstrated his unpredictability and ability to hurt the bloc for supporting Ukraine.
EU energy ministers are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss a 15% cut in gas consumption, especially over fears the Kremlin could create an artificial shortage that threatens winter heat and power generation. As if to confirm those fears, Russia’s Gazprom on Monday said it would halve flow through its North Sea pipeline to Germany to just 20 percent capacity, less than a week after limited flows resumed after a maintenance shutdown.
Western officials have dismissed the Russian explanation for equipment problems – coincidental or not, with German equipment – as nothing more than a front for manipulating it. “According to our information, there are no technical reasons for the reduction in supplies,” the German economy ministry said in a statement.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said last week: “Putin is trying to push us this winter” as she suggested to member countries that gas consumption be reduced by 15 percent until next spring. The cuts are aimed at creating depleted reserves and better positioning for possible pressure from Russia.
“This is exactly the scenario President von der Leyen had in mind last week,” a spokesman said on Monday. “This development confirms our analysis.”
But as Western countries try to curb the flood of fossil fuel revenue that supports the Russian government, its war machine and much of its economy, their actions require a frightening combination of agreeing with each other, calming public opinion in their democracies, and managing global markets. . News of Gazprom’s latest supply cut sent European gas futures prices up 12 percent on Monday; the price, previously less than 30 euros per MWh, has risen sharply over the past year, at times exceeding 180 euros or $184.
The autocratic Mr. Putin has shown since his invasion of Ukraine in February that he has a lot of leverage over his side, especially when it comes to tightening or loosening the energy faucet, and he can use it as he sees fit. He has also demonstrated his ability to keep opponents guessing and off balance, and his government often sends conflicting messages.
On Friday, Russia signed an agreement to allow grain to be shipped from the blockaded port of Odessa to alleviate global food shortages, and fired rockets at the port a day later, putting the agreement in jeopardy. Despite this, on Monday Ukraine said it was implementing the plan, with a United Nations official saying the first ship could set sail in a few days.
Western countries are shutting down most of their imports of Russian oil. But that has led to shortages that have driven up prices, boosted Kremlin revenues and irritated Western consumers, while Moscow instead makes sales deals to China and India. The Biden administration is trying to orchestrate an international deal to limit the prices Russia can charge in global oil markets, but it is a difficult financial and diplomatic task.
It took weeks of wrangling before the European Union agreed to shut off most of Russia’s oil, and the deal required postponing some parts for several months and making exceptions for some smaller countries.
New controversy has arisen over an EU proposal to cut gas consumption as countries like Greece and Spain, which are not heavily dependent on Russian gas, were outraged by the idea of asking businesses and people to save money to help Germany, their wealthier northern partner. And European officials are in a hurry to find alternative supplies from the Middle East, the US and other countries.
The latest supply cuts should make clear to the EU-27 how vulnerable they are and how important it is that they act quickly and decisively to save gas, said Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at the Bruegel Research Institute in Brussels. .
“Gazprom’s statement should come as no surprise,” Mr. Tagliapietra said. “Russia is playing a strategic game here. Fluctuating already low flows are better than a complete shutdown as they manipulate the market and optimize geopolitical influence.”
Russia normally supplies 40 percent of the gas used in the European Union, but that flow fell to less than a third of the average in June. Europe’s gas storage facilities, usually nearly full at this time of the year in preparation for winter, are running low, leaving the entire continent vulnerable to gas shortages that can destroy both industry and privacy.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, was particularly dependent on gas from Russia, getting 55 percent of its supplies from there before the invasion, though that figure has plummeted. The main channel for these supplies is the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, 760 miles long under the North Sea.
In recent years, the pipeline has been shut down for maintenance for about 10 days every July, but in 2020 and 2021 it has been operating at near full capacity both before and after the shutdown. This year, Russia began to cut gas supplies back in mid-June, so by the time it closed, supplies were running low. Gazprom blamed the cuts on a missing turbine that was sent to Canada for repairs by Germany’s Siemens.
The turbine was returned to Germany last week and is now on its way to Russia. When the repair period ended, Gazprom resumed supply, but only at about 40 percent capacity. Then on Monday, the company said it would drop to 20 percent, This was reported on his social media accounts. that it is “closing another gas turbine engine made by Siemens”.
Hours before the announcement, the head of Germany’s utility regulatory agency, Klaus Müller, said the country’s warehouse space had reached 65.9% capacity, with a target of 75% by early September. Now this is in question.
The European Commission’s Conservation Plan calls for common sacrifices – with the promise of aid to countries facing the most serious problems – on the grounds that the EU economy is so integrated that a blow to one country is a blow to all. This is especially true since the most vulnerable country, Germany, is the continent’s economic powerhouse.
Some member states in the bloc’s south and beyond use little or no gas mostly from Russia, saying the commission’s proposal doesn’t make much sense, but its version could get voted on. Unlike EU sanctions and a partial oil embargo, which require unanimity, the gas savings plan only needs a “strong majority”, that is, the support of 15 member states, representing 65 percent of the EU’s population.
The commission wants to take responsibility for declaring an energy emergency if gas supplies fall below a certain level, allowing it to impose mandatory gas rationing. Such an unusual increase in his usual powers is unlikely to be accepted by EU countries that do not like to cede autonomy to the bloc.
Intense negotiations leading up to the meeting over the past few days have centered around amending the proposal to soften the proposal, shorten its duration and place the responsibility for the implementation of national governments in European Union capitals, rather than the EU bureaucracy in Brussels. It.
