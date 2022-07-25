Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe, fueling fears it’s using the fuel as a weapon

BERLIN. Ahead of an emergency European Union meeting to cut natural gas consumption, the Russian state gas monopoly said on Monday it would cut gas supplies to Germany as President Vladimir Putin once again demonstrated his unpredictability and ability to hurt the bloc for supporting Ukraine.

EU energy ministers are due to meet on Tuesday to discuss a 15% cut in gas consumption, especially over fears the Kremlin could create an artificial shortage that threatens winter heat and power generation. As if to confirm those fears, Russia’s Gazprom on Monday said it would halve flow through its North Sea pipeline to Germany to just 20 percent capacity, less than a week after limited flows resumed after a maintenance shutdown.

Western officials have dismissed the Russian explanation for equipment problems – coincidental or not, with German equipment – as nothing more than a front for manipulating it. “According to our information, there are no technical reasons for the reduction in supplies,” the German economy ministry said in a statement.