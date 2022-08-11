New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First time since WNBA star Brittney Griner Arrested on drug charges In February, Russia confirmed that prisoner swap negotiations with the United States were underway.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev confirmed on Thursday that talks are underway between the two countries.

“Instructions have been given to authorized structures to conduct negotiations,” Nechayev said. “They are managed by competent authorities” The Washington Post reportedCiting Russian state media.

Brittney Greiner’s sentence focused on strained US-Russia relations

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison last week after being convicted of drug possession and drug trafficking.

Griner admitted to bringing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil into Russia, but argued that she made an “honest mistake” in doing so.

Britney Griner Trial: Russian Court Verdict, Sentence in WNBA Star’s Case

In late July, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that the Biden administration had made a “substantial offer” to Russia to allow Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan to return.

“We put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago to facilitate their release,” Blinken said of the two Americans. According to Axios.

After Griner was sentenced, President Biden called the verdict “Unacceptable” and reiterated that Griner was wrongly detained.

“Today, American citizen Britney Griner received a prison sentence, another reminder of what the world already knows: Russia is wrongfully detaining Britney,” Biden said in a statement.

“This is unacceptable, and I urge Russia to immediately release her so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and colleagues. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every avenue possible to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely. As soon as possible.”

