Russia closes immigration agency to Israel

A Jewish Agency spokesman said Russia’s dissatisfaction with Israel on a range of other issues could also help explain the new pressure from Russia. These include Israeli military action in Syria and dispute over church property in Jerusalem.

Israeli officials have also become increasingly outspoken in their criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine after initially attempting to go diplomatic. Last week, Israel began providing helmets and other protective gear to Ukrainian rescue forces and civilian organizations after previously refusing to do so, and Mr. Lapid signed a joint declaration with President Biden expressing “concern about continued attacks on Ukraine.” .

“The attempt to punish the Jewish Agency for Israel’s position on the war is deplorable and insulting,” Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said Thursday. “The Jews of Russia cannot be cut off from their historical and emotional connection with the State of Israel.”

Updated July 21, 2022 6:25 pm ET

The Jewish Agency, founded almost a century ago as the Jewish Agency for Palestine, was instrumental in the creation of Israel in 1948 and facilitated the emigration of millions of Jews from all over the world. It describes itself as the largest Jewish non-profit organization in the world and runs social programs in Israel and for Jewish communities abroad.

The agency was banned in the Soviet Union, where Jews faced widespread discrimination, until the last years of its existence. About a million immigrants from the former Soviet Union arrived in Israel from the late 1980s to the late 1990s. The agency now helps Russians with Jewish roots move to Israel and organizes Sunday schools and Hebrew courses throughout Russia.