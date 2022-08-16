Russia blames sabotage for explosions, ‘state of emergency’ in Crimea: Live Ukraine updates

Large explosions and fires erupted in Crimea on Tuesday, forcing 3,000 residents to evacuate as the Ukraine war appears to be spreading across the peninsula, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed the explosion at a military warehouse near Zankoya on “sabotage”. Power lines, a power plant, a railway track and a number of residential buildings were damaged, the ministry said in a statement obtained by a Russian news outlet. merchant. The explosion was described as a diversion.

No serious injuries were reported. Another fire was reported at a power substation, but officials did not indicate whether it was related to the ammunition explosion.

“We are in a state of emergency,” said Sergei Aksenov, the Russian leader of the Crimean administration.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak did not claim Ukraine’s responsibility for the incident but tweeted that “Russian-occupied Crimea is about warehouse explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves.”

Last week, the Russian military blamed a series of explosions at the Saki air base on the accidental detonation of weapons there, but the incident appeared to be a Ukrainian attack. Nine Russian planes were destroyed in the blasts, Kiev said.

Latest Developments:

► Swiss chocolate maker The Lindt & Sprüngli Group announced that it would “exit the Russian market.” The company temporarily suspended operations in March.

More than 1,350 bodies of Ukrainian citizens killed by Russian occupiers have been recovered from Kyiv region, regional police chief Andriy Nibetov said.

► The Russian Federal Security Service accused Ukraine of blowing up power transmission towers three times this month near a nuclear power plant in the western Russian city of Kursk.

Russia’s Black Sea fleet halted

Russia’s Black Sea fleet “struggles to exercise effective sea control,” the British Ministry of Defense said in an assessment released Tuesday. The fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground attacks but has been less effective due to its flagship, a significant portion of its naval aviation fighter jets and control of Snake Island, the assessment says.

These issues undermine Russia’s overall offensive strategy, as the amphibious threat to the critical Ukrainian port of Odessa is now largely neutralized, the assessment says: “This means Ukraine can shift resources to pressuring Russian ground forces elsewhere.”

Ban Ki-moon says Russian killings in Bucha are ‘crimes against humanity’

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday called on the world to honor the civilians who were killed when Russian ground forces tried to invade the Ukrainian capital and eventually withdraw from the area around Kiev. Ban, a former South Korean diplomat who served as secretary-general between 2007 and 2016, visited Bucha, a city northwest of the Ukrainian capital where hundreds of civilians were found dead after the Russian withdrawal in late March.

“It is difficult to express my feelings. It is a horrible atrocity. It is a crime against humanity,” Ban told The Associated Press after visiting the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle. He said that those responsible should be held accountable.

Putin is ready, ready to arm the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his allies “the most advanced types of weapons”, vowing to expand military cooperation with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Putin, speaking at an arms show, praised his military’s actions in Ukraine, while also touting the key role Russian arms exports played in the development of the “multipolar term,” a term used by the Kremlin to describe his efforts to offset what he perceives as US global dominance.

“We are ready to provide our allies and partners with the most advanced types of weapons: from firearms, armor and artillery to warplanes and drones,” Putin said.

Despite the Russian leader’s claims of advanced weaponry, experts have said the Russian military is faring worse than expected in the Ukrainian offensive, and the UK Ministry of Defense recently said it is highly likely that Russia is deploying “unreliable and unpredictable” Soviet-era mines. is .

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor says the death toll of Ukrainian children is on the rise

More than 1,000 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured as Russian troops continue to pound cities and towns with a barrage of missiles, often from batteries beyond the reach of Ukrainian military weapons.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor said Monday that at least 361 Ukrainian children were killed and 711 injured.

Russia has launched thousands of missile strikes, many of which rely on Soviet-era guidance systems. Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s indifference to the indiscriminate missile launch and damage across Ukraine has cost tens of thousands of civilian lives.

Deaths of children have been reported in Moscow. Former Russian journalist Marina Ovsyanikova recently made global news when she was arrested for street protests. In a Russian court last week, she held a sign that read, “May murdered children haunt your dreams tonight.”

Contributed by: Associated Press