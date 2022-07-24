Russia and Ukraine trade blows as the fighting moves south.

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian and Ukrainian forces launched long-range strikes in southern Ukraine on Saturday night, apparently targeting supply lines and anti-aircraft weapons behind the front lines on both sides, as the center of gravity of the fighting shifted. in recent days from the east of the country to the south.

In the Kirovohrad region in central Ukraine, which runs along Ukraine’s supply routes for fighting in the south, Russia fired 13 rockets at a military airfield and railway junction, killing an unspecified number of people. publish in the Telegram app on social networks from Andrei Raikovich, regional military administrator.

As a result of strikes from Russian ships in the Black Sea and from Russian aircraft, two security guards at an electrical substation and one serviceman were killed. According to him, nine more soldiers were injured. The attack cut off power locally.