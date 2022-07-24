type here...
TOP STORIES Russia and Ukraine trade blows as the fighting moves...
TOP STORIES

Russia and Ukraine trade blows as the fighting moves south.

By printveela editor

-

19
0
- Advertisment -


Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian and Ukrainian forces launched long-range strikes in southern Ukraine on Saturday night, apparently targeting supply lines and anti-aircraft weapons behind the front lines on both sides, as the center of gravity of the fighting shifted. in recent days from the east of the country to the south.

In the Kirovohrad region in central Ukraine, which runs along Ukraine’s supply routes for fighting in the south, Russia fired 13 rockets at a military airfield and railway junction, killing an unspecified number of people. publish in the Telegram app on social networks from Andrei Raikovich, regional military administrator.

As a result of strikes from Russian ships in the Black Sea and from Russian aircraft, two security guards at an electrical substation and one serviceman were killed. According to him, nine more soldiers were injured. The attack cut off power locally.

Russian shelling also shelled the Dnepropetrovsk region, including the city of Nikopol, according to Regional military head Valentin Reznichenko. There were no reports of injured or dead.

Ukrainian forces have also been hitting targets behind the front lines in the south, in what military analysts say is a campaign to soften up Russian forces for a counteroffensive to retake territory. The military claimed to have destroyed armored vehicles and howitzers and also killed Russian soldiers with a missile attack in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian military intelligence said in a Telegram message that it blew up a Russian anti-aircraft gun and a rocket launcher and burned soldiers’ tents near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have been telegraphing for weeks about their intention to launch a counteroffensive against Russia and recapture the Black Sea lands it seized in the early days of the war.

The advent of US High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems, or HIMARS, has increased the reach and power of Ukrainian strikes, as the missiles have a range of about 40 miles and are highly accurate. Ukraine has hit ammunition depots, command posts and a strategic bridge across the Dnieper River, signaling that it could cut off Russian supply lines for troops on the river’s west bank.

Several rockets also landed overnight in Kharkiv in northern Ukraine, the country’s second-largest city, injuring at least one person, the city’s mayor said. wrote in telegram. One hit a residential building, another landed near the university, no one was injured, Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote.

Previous articleHow Handicapped Hamilton Candidates Communicate When They Can’t Walk Home
Next articleChelsea Blues don’t want to let Azpilicueta go cheap

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

University of Michigan medical students walk out of a pro-life speaker’s keynote speech at a white coat ceremony

off Video Fox News Flash July 24 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The White House has been lying to the country for a year and a half: Sean Duffy

closer Video Tommy Bruce: Americans need to know about President Biden's health...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Chelsea team ‘not ready and need new transfers’, Tuchel says

Thomas Tuchel said he could not guarantee that Chelsea would be ready for their first Premier League game...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

A shooting in a Los Angeles park killed two people, police said.

Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

LA Schools Adopt Radical ‘Trans Affirming’ Agenda to Attack ‘Gender Binary’

closer Video Teacher unions take over public education: Mother of three 'Fox...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Jason Momoa involved in an accident with a motorcyclist in California

off Video Fox News Flash July 24 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News