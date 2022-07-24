Russia and Ukraine trade blows as the fighting moves south.

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian and Ukrainian forces launched long-range strikes in southern Ukraine on Saturday night, apparently targeting supply lines and anti-aircraft weapons behind the front lines on both sides, as the center of gravity of the fighting shifted. in recent days from the east of the country to the south.
In the Kirovohrad region in central Ukraine, which runs along Ukraine’s supply routes for fighting in the south, Russia fired 13 rockets at a military airfield and railway junction, killing an unspecified number of people. publish in the Telegram app on social networks from Andrei Raikovich, regional military administrator.
As a result of strikes from Russian ships in the Black Sea and from Russian aircraft, two security guards at an electrical substation and one serviceman were killed. According to him, nine more soldiers were injured. The attack cut off power locally.
Russian shelling also shelled the Dnepropetrovsk region, including the city of Nikopol, according to Regional military head Valentin Reznichenko. There were no reports of injured or dead.
Ukrainian forces have also been hitting targets behind the front lines in the south, in what military analysts say is a campaign to soften up Russian forces for a counteroffensive to retake territory. The military claimed to have destroyed armored vehicles and howitzers and also killed Russian soldiers with a missile attack in the Kherson region.
Ukrainian military intelligence said in a Telegram message that it blew up a Russian anti-aircraft gun and a rocket launcher and burned soldiers’ tents near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials have been telegraphing for weeks about their intention to launch a counteroffensive against Russia and recapture the Black Sea lands it seized in the early days of the war.
The advent of US High Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems, or HIMARS, has increased the reach and power of Ukrainian strikes, as the missiles have a range of about 40 miles and are highly accurate. Ukraine has hit ammunition depots, command posts and a strategic bridge across the Dnieper River, signaling that it could cut off Russian supply lines for troops on the river’s west bank.
Several rockets also landed overnight in Kharkiv in northern Ukraine, the country’s second-largest city, injuring at least one person, the city’s mayor said. wrote in telegram. One hit a residential building, another landed near the university, no one was injured, Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote.