Russia agreed to allow Ukraine to supply grain, reducing global food shortages

BRUSSELS — After three months of negotiations that often seemed doomed, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on Friday to free more than 20 million tons of grain stuck in blocked Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. shortages and a growing hunger crisis.

With only a few weeks left before the first deliveries from Odessa and neighboring ports, senior United Nations officials said they could quickly ship five million tons of Ukrainian food to the world market every month, freeing up storage space for fresh Ukrainian harvests. The difference may be felt most strongly in the drought-hit Horn of Africa, which relies heavily on Ukrainian and Russian grain.

The breakthrough brokered by the UN and Turkey is the most significant compromise between the warring countries since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, but it does not bring them closer to peace. While the ministers signed the agreement in a richly decorated room in Istanbul, with their countries’ flags lined up, several hundred miles away, their troops continued to kill and maim each other.