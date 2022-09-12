Russell Wilson returns to Seattle: live stream, time, TV info, odds for Broncos at Seahawks

“Monday Night Football” games don’t get much bigger than this.

Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson will make his debut for the Denver Broncos on Monday night against his former Seahawks team in Seattle.

Wilson, who made 174 starts and won a Super Bowl in 10 years with Seattle, was traded to Denver this offseason for a package of picks including Drew Lock, Noah Font, Shelby Harris and multiple first-rounders.

Locke, the quarterback the Broncos selected in the second round in 2019, is not getting the start. Seattle coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith QB1 before the opener. Smith replaced Wilson in 2021 after Wilson missed the first games of his career since being drafted in the third round in 2012.

Here’s everything you need to know about the intriguing caper Week 1 2022 NFL Season:

What time does Broncos at Seahawks start?

Broncos at Seahawks Monday at Seattle Lumen Field beginning at approximately 8:15 pm ET.

What TV channel is Broncos at Seahawks on?

The Broncos at the Seahawks will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN. “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” Manning, aka “ManningCast,” will be simulcast on ESPN 2.

How can I watch Broncos at Seahawks live online?

Can broadcast Broncos (and Manningcast) at Seahawks Watch via ESPN/ESPN 3/ESPN+ and the ESPN app. the game Can also be streamed on fuboTV.

What are the odds for the Broncos at the Seahawks?

The Broncos are a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is 44.5, according to A simple sports book.

