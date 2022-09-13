closer
Video

It wasn’t a warm welcome from Seattle Seahawks fans for Russell Wilson on Monday night.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the new Denver Broncos quarterback, known as the 12s, who has been cheering for the past decade. But that might not be the reception he wanted to hear.

The fans in Seattle couldn’t hold back their boos.

When Wilson first took the field with his team, he heard it. When he returned from the locker room after warmups, he heard it loud. He even heard them joking during the coin toss.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

But when he went under center for the first time as a Bronco, it was loud. It’s deafening.

On the surface, Seattle fans despise Wilson for wanting to be traded this offseason. The Seahawks obliged and sent him to Denver in a blockbuster deal that left Seattle with a gaping hole to fill at quarterback.

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks (L) and Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos shake hands before a game at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup the last three seasons, will be the first starter they try.

A deeper look at Wilson’s time in Seattle shows that he gave the 12 guys everything they asked for. His only losing season was last year, where he went 6-8. His overall record is 104-53-1.

Wilson was instrumental in bringing the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl back in 2013. Wilson also collected nine Pro Bowls.

Wilson is also the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, which represents his contribution to his community, something he has always been proud of.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos takes the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

But this is the NFL and loyalty is just as important as performance. So the 12 years make it as hard to hear for Wilson as they did for his opponents over the years.

