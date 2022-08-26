Russell Wilson, Broncos hope for star turn in 2022 in Courtland Sutton’s ‘extraordinary’ camp

Englewood, Colo. – The highlight play of Denver Broncos training camp came on August 8th and it involved two guys the average fan would expect.

Wide receiver Cortland Sutton leaps on the last play of practice and goes over cornerback Ronald Darby to pull off a hotly contested catch. He got up, cheered as his offensive teammates ran toward him on the field, and waved them all back toward the locker room at the UCHealth Center.

The catch is amazing in and of itself, but it’s also just practice. Both Wilson and Sutton have made those types of plays in actual games over and over again in their careers.

However, this particular play may actually have significance for the Broncos in 2022, even if it happened on a day in early August.

Wilson and Sutton now have several months’ worth of work together. They’ve been both ways, including OTAs and training camp at Wilson’s home in San Diego with Denver’s other receivers to build chemistry. Learning someone’s tendencies, preferences and body language is one thing, but translating it to the field is another step.

“We actually talk about how people get open in different ways,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Denver’s joint practice with Dallas last week. “I think Russ is starting to realize now that (Sutton) can get open in more ways than you think.” He’s a great guy who can run, work hard, attack the ball.

“He’s starting to take some shots even when he’s not very separated. He’s continuing to test those waters and that’s what you’re seeing out there.

It showed up in a catch against Darby and it showed up in a joint practice with the Cowboys. Neither Wilson nor Sutton will play in the preseason — if they do, it won’t be extensive — so the depth of the connection won’t be tested in real game situations until the Broncos open their regular season at the Seahawks in September. 12.

“Courtland is phenomenal,” Wilson added. “He’s got incredible skill in terms of being able to catch the football on the field, but he’s very, very bright. I’m not sure if you’ve ever seen him throw the football, but he can play quarterback if he wants to. He’s that smart. He takes in all the information, he understands what the defense is doing. did

“He’s one of the best receivers I’ve ever seen in terms of understanding the game and what’s going on.”

All the more reason to suspect Sutton is on the verge of a breakout season. Or, perhaps more accurately, a re-breakout season.

The fifth-year player from SMU had 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 72 catches in 2019, his sophomore season, but then suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of 2020. Sutton was solid last year and finished with 776. yards on 58 catches, showed enough in his return to earn a four-year extension worth $60 million ($35 million guaranteed) in November.

“I wasn’t here at the time of his injury, unfortunately, when it happened and he had his ups and downs before that in college,” said wide receiver Trey Quinn, who formed an explosive collegiate duo with Sutton at SMU and is on Denver’s roster. Waiving on Tuesday. “Seeing him bounce back, you know he’s going to do that. Knowing his mental side of the game and how he attacks every day, you know he’s going to come back and keep growing from it.

“It’s been exciting to watch him grow as a person and as a player.”

Not only is he now more removed from injury, but Sutton is also playing against a high-profile quarterback for the first time in his career. He will probably be counted on more than initially expected after fellow receiver Tim Patrick suffered an ACL tear earlier in camp and was sidelined for the season.

“This poor guy has had four offenses in five years, so learning the ins and outs is really going to help him,” said wide receivers coach Jack Azjani, who was one of the few coaching holdovers under Hackett and was Sutton’s position coach throughout his tenure. NFL career. “The good thing is (Wilson) is wired differently, so he makes sure (all the receivers) come with him. There is no additional obligation. Courtland knew it was time for us all to put it together. He knew that.

“He’s got a bunch of quarterbacks and a bunch of offenses. No. 3 is doing everything that’s asked of him. Courtland just goes and plays. He doesn’t feel any pressure on himself.”

Even with Patrick’s injury, Wilson won’t have to force-feed Sutton the ball this fall. Third-year man Jerry Judy is no. 2 stepped into the receiver role and KJ Hamler continues to work his way back from hip and knee surgery. Hamler hasn’t taken any team reps since the second week of training camp, but several young receivers have earned extensive work with the top offense in his place. Denver has a potent pair of running backs in Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, and an interesting tight end room that has made plays so far in camp.

When push comes to shove, Sutton is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game and has a chance to establish himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL.

“He was amazing,” Wilson said. “It’s great to see how much he puts into it. His investment in his craft. But I think his investment in the other guys is really special. He’s really grown as a leader, he’s at the front of the line, he pushes guys throughout meetings, he holds guys accountable, he loves the game and his Loves skill and loves his teammates.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Parker Gabriel on Twitter @ParkerJGabriel.