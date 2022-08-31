New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t gotten much love over the past year after a disappointing first season in LA.

He’s been rumored to be in several trade scenarios, and there are whispers that LeBron James wasn’t exactly surprised by how last season played out.

lakers’ A recent trade for Patrick Beverley Speculation that Westbrook won’t be on the roster come training camp only grew, with bad blood between the two players going back nearly a decade.

But Westbrook appears to have support Lakers owner Gene Buss. She told The Athletic that the Beverly trade had nothing to do with Westbrook and that she appreciates what he brings to the table.

Russell Westbrook ‘more likely’ on Lakers roster following Patrick Beverley trade: Report

“Yeah, I remember the whole video that aired when the Lakers brought in Matt Barnes, (and) his relationship with Kobe over the years (and) Kobe being one of the best defenders,” Buss told The Athletic. “Now he becomes teammates with Kobe. We’ve seen these storylines before.

“Pat Beverley was brought in here to play defense, to be a guy who knows how to push his teammates, (who) sets an example of how he approaches his job. On trade day, he was here after hours. . . I got a chance to say hello to him because I was leaving for the day.”

“He brings a work ethic that we value — that coach [Darvin] Hamm values ​​— and is about to become a leader in the locker room. So it has nothing to do with Russ. And, like I said, people, I think they like to pull up storylines and create something, and that’s not the case.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Westbrook had one of the worst years of his career in the 2021-2022 NBA season, averaging just 29.8% from beyond the 3-point line, his lowest point totals since his second season in the league. But he appeared in 78 of the Lakers’ 82 games, a feat James and fellow star Anthony Davis couldn’t match.

LeBron James wants to play with two sons: ‘The sky’s not the limit for me’

“All I can say is, from my perspective (Westbrook) was our best player last year,” Buss told The Athletic. “He played pretty much every game, showed up, worked hard. You know, I’d love to see what this team looks like when it’s healthy.

“It’s hard to win when Anthony Davis isn’t on the court. LeBron suffered a lot during the season. But Russ showed up every game and played hard every night. And, you know, I really appreciate who he is. And what he brings to the team.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Buss later clarified in a text to The Athletic what she meant when she said Westbrook was the Lakers’ “best player.”

“The word I should have used was ‘constant,'” she wrote via text message. “He played 78 games last season.”

Westbrook had one year left on his contract after being selected His $47.1 million player option During the offseason.