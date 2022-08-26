New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Lakers business On Thursday, the Utah Jazz for guard Patrick Beverley sparked interest in some quarters.

A trade would be interesting for the guard’s future Donovan Mitchell in Utah , the Jazz embarked on a rebuild in the offseason with the departures of head coach Quin Snyder and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The New York Knicks and Jazz have been flirting with the idea of ​​a Mitchell trade all offseason, and many around the league believe Utah isn’t done with their offseason moves after Thursday’s deal.

The other part of the commercial that raised eyebrows was the pairing with Beverly Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook .

Lakers acquire Patrick Beverley from Utah Jazz for Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson: Report

On the face of it, Beverley will be the backup point guard behind Westbrook, providing good defense and making play off the bench.

But Westbrook and Beverley have one heck of a history, and the idea that the two players will suddenly put their differences aside is far-fetched.

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook gets support from LeBron James as old rivals turn Patrick Beverley teammates

Acquiring Beverley leaves the Lakers with the option of trading Westbrook or sending him home before training camp. Report by The Athletic .

“Beverly’s arrival could result in Westbrook being removed from the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation,” The Athletic reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tension between the two players dates back to the 2013 season, when Beverley went for a steal as a member of the Houston Rockets and collided with Westbrook’s knee, injuring him in the process. The two have since traded barbs through the media, and Beverley berated Westbrook during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Lakers in March last season.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Westbrook’s trade is tricky for the Lakers after the nine-time All-Star picked up his $47.1 million player option for the 2022-2023 season. According to The Athletic, sending Westbrook off the team is considered a “serious scenario.”

Westbrook has been rumored to be in multiple trade scenarios after a difficult first season in LA, with the guard averaging just 29.8% from beyond the three-point line, his lowest point totals since his second season in the league.