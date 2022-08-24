‘Running with the Devil’ can’t make sense of John McAfee’s wild world

(CNN) John McAfee was a strange, wacky figure, helping the cameras chronicle almost every beat of his frenzied, freak-filled flight from the authorities. Yet “Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” suffers from zooming in too closely on its subject, a documentary that’s muddled and exhausting but offers less insight than a more sober perspective.

Director Charles Russell captures footage shot by Vice reporter Rocco Castroro and cameraman Robert King in 2012 as they join forces with a wealthy antivirus software pioneer (whose company bears his name) on the run from law enforcement in Belize. Suspected of his neighbor’s murder , Gregory Fall. To reinforce how awkward everything here is, their argument centered on McAfee’s dogs barking at Faul’s pet parrot.

With plenty of money, guns, and drugs at his disposal (which sounds like a Warren Zevon song), McAfee spent the next several years as a seasoned “flight risk.” Somehow he found time to climb in between Libertarian Party Nomination for President Publicly refuses to pay his taxes and insists, without any evidence, that he is being targeted by drug cartels.

McAfee is introduced to his childhood friend Sam (who is later interviewed), before abandoning that part of the story halfway through, nearly five years later, in 2019, once again finding McAfee out of trouble. Next, next.

Russell obviously wants to replicate the feeling of the man using grainy footage and up-close-and-personal exposure of McAfee’s ramblings, but can only go so far without weaving more useful context into the mix. Instead, “Running with the Devil” detours to tell the stories of those who follow McAfee, which adds little to the larger plot beyond providing a temporary respite from McAfee’s madness.

