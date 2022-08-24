type here...
'Running with the Devil' can't make sense of John McAfee's wild world
Entertainment

‘Running with the Devil’ can’t make sense of John McAfee’s wild world

By printveela editor

(CNN)John McAfee was a strange, wacky figure, helping the cameras chronicle almost every beat of his frenzied, freak-filled flight from the authorities. Yet “Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” suffers from zooming in too closely on its subject, a documentary that’s muddled and exhausting but offers less insight than a more sober perspective.

Director Charles Russell captures footage shot by Vice reporter Rocco Castroro and cameraman Robert King in 2012 as they join forces with a wealthy antivirus software pioneer (whose company bears his name) on the run from law enforcement in Belize. Suspected of his neighbor’s murder, Gregory Fall. To reinforce how awkward everything here is, their argument centered on McAfee’s dogs barking at Faul’s pet parrot.
With plenty of money, guns, and drugs at his disposal (which sounds like a Warren Zevon song), McAfee spent the next several years as a seasoned “flight risk.” Somehow he found time to climb in between Libertarian Party Nomination for PresidentPublicly refuses to pay his taxes and insists, without any evidence, that he is being targeted by drug cartels.
    McAfee is introduced to his childhood friend Sam (who is later interviewed), before abandoning that part of the story halfway through, nearly five years later, in 2019, once again finding McAfee out of trouble. Next, next.
      Russell obviously wants to replicate the feeling of the man using grainy footage and up-close-and-personal exposure of McAfee’s ramblings, but can only go so far without weaving more useful context into the mix. Instead, “Running with the Devil” detours to tell the stories of those who follow McAfee, which adds little to the larger plot beyond providing a temporary respite from McAfee’s madness.
      Those who have followed McAfee’s story even remotely know that Did not end wellClimax with him Arrested in Spain And suicide in 2021. Yet the extent to which Russell’s attempt to provide an unfiltered snapshot of this strange character without going into detail becomes a case study in Heat Without Light and the limits of that stylistic choice.
      Later in the film, the list of serial narrators includes Alex Cody Foster, a self-described ghostwriter who hangs out with McAfee and records extensive interviews with him.
        “Maybe he was a murderer, but I just love good stories,” Foster says.
          McAfee was clearly many things, and yes, a murderer might have been one of them. “Running with the Devil” could be forgiven for not bothering to sink a juicy yarn into a man grappling with morality, but as presented, it’s too messed up to even qualify as a good story.
          “Running with the Devil: The World of John McAfee” premieres on Netflix on August 24.

