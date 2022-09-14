Runners may identify as non-binary at next year’s Boston and London marathons

Enlarge this image toggle signature Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The world’s two best marathons will allow runners to identify as non-binary when they race next year.

Organizers of the 2023 Boston Marathon and 2023 TCS London Marathon say riders will have the option to race as men, women or non-binary, a term used by some people who feel they don’t fit into the gender categories of men or women. woman.

Around the world, there has been a push for greater gender inclusion in sports, and some sports organizations have recently announced rules for the participation of transgender, non-binary, and other gender non-conforming people in competition.

Boston and London are joining other marathons that have already added a non-binary gender option, such as, New York Marathon.

“A truly inclusive marathon is an opportunity for every runner to register, compete and celebrate who they are,” said Joanna Hoffman, spokesperson for Athlete Ally, a group that advocates for LGBTQI+ equality in sports.

“The inclusion of a non-binary category in the Boston and London Marathons following the previous adoption of the New York Marathon is an important step forward. No runner should be forced to compete in a category that doesn’t fit their identity,” Hoffman added.

Non-binary runners can race in Boston but will not receive prize money

AT ad on his websiteThe Boston Athletic Association said that qualified non-binary runners could apply to compete in next year’s race.

The panel will use women’s qualifying times for non-binary runners because it does not have enough data to establish qualifying times specifically for non-binary runners.

Press secretary Chris Lotsbom said in a follow-up email to NPR that non-binary runners will not be eligible for any prize money at the April 17 race because runners who compete in the professional categories must choose either male or female according to with national and international regulations.

“Non-binary athletes who may be eligible for invitations to professional fields will be required to indicate their gender based on World Athletics, USA Athletics or World Para Athletics rules before competing for prize money,” he said.

Lotsbom said the association offered a non-binary gender option during its Virtual 125th Boston Marathon last year and had 56 runners and 42 finishers who self-identified as non-binary.

The London Marathon is working to become ‘truly inclusive’

The London Marathon will offer three gender options to riders participating in the mass entry element of the competition, but there will be no non-binary gender selection in the Elite Athlete races and the Championship and Age Friendly categories.

“This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive,” said Event Director Hugh Brasher. said in a statement.

“We know there is still a lot to be done, but these changes demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event for everyone,” added Brasher.

The race is scheduled for April 23rd.