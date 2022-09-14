type here...
TOP STORIES Runners may identify as non-binary at next year's Boston...
TOP STORIES

Runners may identify as non-binary at next year’s Boston and London marathons

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Runners near the finish line during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022.

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Runners near the finish line during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022.

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The world’s two best marathons will allow runners to identify as non-binary when they race next year.

Organizers of the 2023 Boston Marathon and 2023 TCS London Marathon say riders will have the option to race as men, women or non-binary, a term used by some people who feel they don’t fit into the gender categories of men or women. woman.

Around the world, there has been a push for greater gender inclusion in sports, and some sports organizations have recently announced rules for the participation of transgender, non-binary, and other gender non-conforming people in competition.

Boston and London are joining other marathons that have already added a non-binary gender option, such as, New York Marathon.

“A truly inclusive marathon is an opportunity for every runner to register, compete and celebrate who they are,” said Joanna Hoffman, spokesperson for Athlete Ally, a group that advocates for LGBTQI+ equality in sports.

“The inclusion of a non-binary category in the Boston and London Marathons following the previous adoption of the New York Marathon is an important step forward. No runner should be forced to compete in a category that doesn’t fit their identity,” Hoffman added.

Non-binary runners can race in Boston but will not receive prize money

AT ad on his websiteThe Boston Athletic Association said that qualified non-binary runners could apply to compete in next year’s race.

The panel will use women’s qualifying times for non-binary runners because it does not have enough data to establish qualifying times specifically for non-binary runners.

Press secretary Chris Lotsbom said in a follow-up email to NPR that non-binary runners will not be eligible for any prize money at the April 17 race because runners who compete in the professional categories must choose either male or female according to with national and international regulations.

“Non-binary athletes who may be eligible for invitations to professional fields will be required to indicate their gender based on World Athletics, USA Athletics or World Para Athletics rules before competing for prize money,” he said.

Lotsbom said the association offered a non-binary gender option during its Virtual 125th Boston Marathon last year and had 56 runners and 42 finishers who self-identified as non-binary.

The London Marathon is working to become ‘truly inclusive’

The London Marathon will offer three gender options to riders participating in the mass entry element of the competition, but there will be no non-binary gender selection in the Elite Athlete races and the Championship and Age Friendly categories.

“This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive,” said Event Director Hugh Brasher. said in a statement.

“We know there is still a lot to be done, but these changes demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event for everyone,” added Brasher.

The race is scheduled for April 23rd.

Previous articleNYC street corner renamed Jimmy Neary Way in honor of beloved Irish immigrant restaurateur
Next articleJennifer Ilgauskas, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News