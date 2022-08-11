New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Melissa and Joe Gorga They may have missed his sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas on Saturday, but they were definitely part of the drama as they fended off infidelity rumors in their own marriage.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars chose not to attend Giudice’s wedding with their family friend, Nick Barrotta, after the huge blowup over Melissa’s alleged cheating on her husband.

A source told Fox News Digital that the allegations are “completely ridiculous and completely false.”

The Gorgas were absent from Giudice’s big day over the weekend as she said “I do” to her second husband in front of 200 friends, family and several Housewives legends.

They were absent from the ceremony due to allegations that have been circulating throughout the “RHONJ” group since Season 13 is being filmed.

“Nick and his wife Liz have been close with the Gorgas for years,” an insider said Daily Mail. “There is absolutely zero truth to this disgusting rumor and it also needs to be addressed.”

Joe and Melissa star in Popular Good program For more than a decade.

Barrotta has his own credits in the industry, serving as a judge on “Divorce Court” for two years before joining Tyler Perry’s BET series “The Oval” in 2020.

Nick was “blindsided” by the accusations that he kissed Melissa, rumors that started from Margaret Josephs’ ex-girlfriend and led to Teresa by Jennifer Aydin.

“He was shocked that someone would do something so despicable in an attempt to destroy two families,” the source added.

When and if The ending is depictedJoe allegedly “had to restrain” Louis from fighting after Teresa and Melissa engaged in a war of words.

It’s unclear when season 13 will air, but Trey’s wedding was filmed exclusively for the Bravo network.

In her past Married to Joe GiudiceHe was deported to his native Italy after serving four years in federal prison on tax fraud charges.

As part of their joint conviction for 41 counts of fraud, Teresa also served a year in jail.

A source told Page Six that the Gorgas are “laughing it off” about the cheating allegations. “[They’ve] All have been friends for many years.”