Rumors spread fast in wartime Ukraine

They lived in an abandoned house in the forest next to a small village. They survived on mushrooms and berries. And it took months after the Russian army retreated for the Ukrainian police to finally capture them.
Or so the story went.
At least four Ukrainian media outlets and countless people on social media repeated the story of the six abandoned Russian soldiers last week. It turned out to be unfounded, but it was the latest clear example of how quickly wartime rumors — and possibly propaganda — spread in Ukraine.
Vitaliy Romas, the former mayor of Dernovka, a village east of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv where the soldiers were believed to be hiding, said he received more than 30 phone calls in one day. According to him, the police, military, journalists and just curious called to find out about the alleged capture of six Russians.
Similar stories about abandoned Russians are circulating around the country. In one case, a Russian is said to have lived in a basement and ate only pickled cucumbers for months. On another occasion, a group of soldiers apparently became so bold that they started a fight in a village and were arrested by the police.
Seemingly innocuous, analysts watching Russian disinformation campaigns in Ukraine say such stories may have their origins in Russian propaganda, sowing fear and distracting police from investigating them. “There is a technology for spreading small fakes in the form of rumors,” said Andriy Shapovalov, acting head of the Center for Combating Disinformation of the National Security Council of Ukraine.
The main characteristic of such rumors is the lack of a specific source of information. According to Mr. Shapovalov, when people hear a story on the streets, they are usually unaware that it may have been coordinated and planted. In fact, rumor-mongering in buses or subway cars has been used throughout Russia’s decades-long conflict in eastern Ukraine, Mr Shapovalov said, as part of Moscow’s approach to “hybrid warfare” involving a combination of military, political and information operations.
“In the conditions of the hybrid war that has been going on in Ukraine for more than eight years, it is normal to doubt everything,” Mr. Shapovalov said.
The story of the captured soldiers quickly spread. One Ukrainian outlet cited a Facebook post as a source. People have discussed this online and in private conversations. Irina Pryanishnikova, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police, confirmed that the story was fake.
She said the police regularly check on such fake stories and reach out to the media to try and stop them from spreading. “Such stories are directed not only at the police, so that we have more unnecessary work,” Ms. Pryanishnikova said, “but mainly at people, to create tension.”
In the village of Dernovka, people said they had not heard anything about Russian soldiers hiding among them. There are only 450 people in the village, and they all know each other. “People need to think better,” Mr. Romas said. “We are a tiny village. We know every empty house – no one could hide here.