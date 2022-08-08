Rumors spread fast in wartime Ukraine

They lived in an abandoned house in the forest next to a small village. They survived on mushrooms and berries. And it took months after the Russian army retreated for the Ukrainian police to finally capture them.

Or so the story went.

At least four Ukrainian media outlets and countless people on social media repeated the story of the six abandoned Russian soldiers last week. It turned out to be unfounded, but it was the latest clear example of how quickly wartime rumors — and possibly propaganda — spread in Ukraine.

Vitaliy Romas, the former mayor of Dernovka, a village east of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv where the soldiers were believed to be hiding, said he received more than 30 phone calls in one day. According to him, the police, military, journalists and just curious called to find out about the alleged capture of six Russians.