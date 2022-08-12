Rumors Rashford Mill at PSG? Forest crossing for Dennis?





BUTasked about the dawn of the era of Erik ten Hag last month, Marcus Rashford said, “This is a new beginning for me, something I’m looking forward to.” Now, after a hectic pre-season, a crushing defeat at Brighton, and strong market fluctuations from Manchester United hierarchy, we’re going to find out if he still feels the same way. According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint Germain Keep in mind the England team. Speaking earlier this week, Christophe Galtier, the new manager tasked with building a cohesive team from Qatar’s huge stacks of money, confirmed: “We want another striker to come along. Given the tight schedule, we want arrivals.” Meanwhile, United are still frantically looking for their next signing. Sasha Kalajdzic is the latest forward touted for a move to Old Trafford, but in another absurd turn of events, it looks like Ralph Rangnick, Kalajdzic’s current manager at international level, suggested the Austrian player was better off staying at Stuttgart. “It is important that Sasa is free of injuries this season, that he trains and plays at the highest possible level,” said Rangnick, quoted by Sky Germany. “If he stays at Stuttgart this season it won’t hurt his development.” Things seem relatively calm on Etihad. Manchester however, they are still looking for a left-back as Oleksandr Zinchenko left for Arsenal, leaving Pep Guardiola without the overwhelming depth he was used to. Having spent a meager £93m this summer making money selling players, he can no doubt push his budget up a bit. Renan Lodi is one of the names on his shortlist, while he is also credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund. Rafael Guerreiro. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening by watching The Guardian about the world of football

Then there is Kieran Tierney which, given that Mikel Arteta had just struck a delicate competitive balance in the left-back position by signing Zinchenko, would effectively be an act of vandalism. Although, you see, it would also be very funny. Meanwhile, City are closing in on a deal for Sergio Gomez, another left-back, for a fee that could rise to €15m (£12.7m). At 21, the youngster from Anderlecht will probably come as an understudy.

Elsewhere it seems that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would rather stay at Barcelona than move to Chelsea. Xavi still values ​​the former Arsenal player and would rather pull the economic lever known as Memphis Depay instead with Tottenham as well as juventus among those associated with the Dutch International.

Just agreeing to do Remo Freuler their 14th summer signing, Nottingham Forest now looking for their 15th. They offered Watford around £20m for Emmanuel Dennis, who scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League games last season. Forest is facing stiff competition for another goal, Emerson Palmieriwho is wanted Atalanta previously impressive in Serie A with Roma.

Everton also expect a busy period with Southampton Che Adams and Rennes Seru Girasi on their radar. Of course, Frank Lampard won’t want “Che” against all odds! No, but seriously, it’s very important that they sort out their transfer business as soon as possible.