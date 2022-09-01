Rumor mill Will Neymar take charge of Chelsea on the last day?

IIt’s easy to get offended by the transfer deadline and his yellow ties, purple dildos, the day off, people acting like it’s football when it’s not there. But anyway, we are guaranteed a lot of adults who put on royal shows of themselves, and there is nothing more football than that, so let’s go.

Chelsea They’ve been looking a little unsure lately – which is strange considering their director of football is so natural, he knew he would nominate himself despite not having any game or job experience. So there is absolutely no chance that someone has taken a huge advantage, no club, player or agent has demanded fees significantly higher than usual, but now PSG want to try by offering him Neymar. Surprisingly, it seems that a club whose funding depends on the nation state cannot simply buy Vitinha, Nuno Mendez, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanchez, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike in one summer without violating financial fair play rules. This is outrage!

However, other reports suggest that Paris has already withdrawn its offer. Luckily for Chelsea, however, Todd has other ideas as he offered Barcelona more money for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That would be interesting considering Arsenal paid him a fortune not too long ago to just leave, and the deal looks set to go through – the player is apparently eager to join the illustrious centre-forward lineup, which also included Mateja Kezman, Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain and Romelu Lukaku. In case this deal falls through, Chelsea are also looking at AC Milan. Rafael Leao – although even Todd could be put off by the £126m price tag.

And that is not all. Although he has already added Calida Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella to a group of centre-backs that also includes Trevo Chalobah and Thiago Silva, as well as Rhys James and Cesar Azpilicueta, Todd has taste. So he offered Leipzig £77.7m for If Guardiolthe plan is that he stay in Germany for one more season on loan before coming to London.

Chelsea are also making adjustments to midfield. Brighton would like to rid them of Everton Billy Gilmourwho do they plan to replace Edson Alvarez. Ajax don’t want to sell, which makes sense as the Eredivisie don’t yet have a five-man league, but the player wants to leave and an offer in the region of £50m may leave them no choice. Again, Todd has contingencies, with Arsen Zakharyan Moscow “Dynamo” on the radar – the fee for it will be 12.6 million pounds.

Arsenal London are also looking for a midfielder. They offered £20 million for Danilo Palmeiras, who was apparently seduced by the prospect of becoming Mohamed Elneni’s understudy. But the Brazilian club, in contention for the championship and the Copa Libertadores, demanded more money, so Mikel Arteta also looks down on him. Mykhalo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, who are also favored by Brentford if they can stretch to the club’s record fee of £25m.

Elneni’s injury appears to have ended Arsenal’s interest in Yuri Tielemans. But the much coveted route from Leicester may yet come, and Newcastle appears to be eager to attract it.