Rumor mill Leeds and Everton join pursuit of Gakpo?

TThere is very little left before the transfer window, so there is something to worry about. Well, at least there will be fun panic buying. Will Chelsea buy Paolo Maldini for £70m? Will Manchester United go for Marko Arnautovic again? Will Manchester City bring back Paul Dickov for a third time? Time will tell.

What a fun summer it was Cody Become. At first Nottingham Forest tried to sign him, then Manchester United showed little interest before moving on to Anthony, and now Leeds, Everton as well as Southampton are interested in acquiring midfielder PSV Eindhoven. Earlier this week, the Saints turned down a bid for the Dutchman.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Yosko Guardiol from RB Leipzig for £77.4m Read more

Leeds could have signed the striker after Rodrigo was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder. “We’ve been active and we’re trying to do our best and we’ll see how it plays out here over the next 24 hours or so,” head coach Jesse Marsh said. One potential target is the Wolverhampton striker. hwang hee chan, who worked under the American in the Republic of Belarus Salzburg. “I know Hee-chan very well,” Marsh said. “I like Hee-chan, he knows our football. He’s on our list, I can tell you. Everyone is trying their best and I can only thank Andrea. [Radrizzani]Victor [Orta] and Angus [Kinnear] and all. We’re trying to find ways to keep improving our team, but we’ve also done a great job and you can see we have a good team.”

Craig Dawson becomes a target Aston Villa as well as Wolves. Allegedly, the West Ham defender wants to move closer to his hometown of Rochdale. Maybe Craig should consider moving to a League Two club.

Brighton drew attention to the Chelsea midfielder. Billy Gilmour who is unlikely to play too much under Thomas Tuchel this season. The Scottish international spent last season on loan at Norwich, ending with relegation. “We’re pretty calm,” Brighton manager Graham Potter explained after losing to Fulham on Tuesday. “Everyone does the same thing – keep working until the end of the window.”

To improve their good start to the season, Fulham want to add quality and depth to their team. Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger. Willian is on the way and we hope to have the PSG full-back join him at Craven Cottage. Layvin Blizzard and Marseille forward bamba Dieng. Move for Roma Justin Kluivert passed out after the forward was reportedly denied a work permit. That’s Brexit for you.

Shakhtar Dontesque forward Mykhaylo Mudryk could be in the premier league before Friday. Arsenal as well as Everton are thinking of spilling over into Ukrainian.