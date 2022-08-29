



The's tug of war between Everton as well as Chelsea above Anthony Gordon keeps getting more and more ridiculous. In fact, it's getting seriously trippy. It says here that the hope at Stamford Bridge is that Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and £25m before Goodison Park suits, Frank Lampard could be persuaded to finally let go of Gordon's legs. The Mill aren't good at math but such a deal looks set to make the attacking midfielder, who has yet to hit double-figure goals at Everton, worth between £75m and £80m. Far away, dude. Through Stanley Park Liverpool there are midfield problems of their own to sort out. Despite decisively ending talk of a crisis with their nine-goal gutting of Bournemouth, Jurgen Klopp remains keen to add an intermediary to his ranks who can last more than one game without getting injured. With Frenkie de Jong likely to stay at Barcelona, ​​deal for longtime Borussia Dortmund target Jude Bellingham can be rescheduled to January, but Ruben NevesRB Leipzig Konrad Laimer and Sheffield United Sander Berge are more direct options. The jokes that still ring in Steven Gerrard's ears prompted him to intensify efforts to strengthen his Aston Villa protection by making Jan Bednarek from Southampton on loan. ajax will move for Judge Ziyech replace Manchester United-the border Anthonywho would do well at Old Trafford, judging by his many mentions in this gossip column.

Brendan Rodgers wants to breathe some life into his stale Leicester snuffling squad Matheus Pereira from the Saudi Al-Hilal. The flying winger last made headlines in England due to a row with former West Brom manager Valerien Ismael over his commitment to the club. Might be interesting.

Harry Winks is this is close to joining Sampdoria for Tottenham and Chelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi it’s just medical care from a loan for the season Bayer Leverkusen. Ethan Ampadu also plans to leave Stamford Bridge. A public utility worker from Wales is about to take out a loan in spices, who have the option to buy for a steep £12.5 million. The reports here say that Cristiano Ronaldo knocking on the door of Stamford Bridge hoping to play Champions League football. Won’t someone let him in?

And the word is Manchester hand over £100m to Pep Guardiola and tell him to “go buy yourself something nice” if anyone catches his eye at the World Cup in Qatar.