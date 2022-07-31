Ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary case expected Monday

Finally, Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns and the NFL are getting closer to knowing the fate of the controversial quarterback. Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary official co-appointed and compensated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, is expected to deliver his ruling Monday on what punishment Watson deserves for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. There are more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.

A three-day disciplinary hearing that reviewed the results of the NFL’s year-plus-long investigation into the allegations ended June 30. Since then, Robinson has reviewed the facts and arguments of the NFL and NFLPA legal teams and is now ready to make her ruling, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Although Watson never faced criminal charges for the allegations leveled against him by massage therapists he hired during the quarterback’s time with the Houston Texans, the NFL recommended an indefinite suspension of less than a year. (Two Houston-area grand juries indicted him for any crimes, but faced civil lawsuits from 24 women. He reached financial settlements with 20 of those defendants).

The NFLPA, meanwhile, argued that Watson paid the price when he sat out all of last season. The players’ union also argued that the NFL acted with a double standard by seeking such a harsh and unprecedented punishment for Watson, showing indifference to owners who have faced sexual misconduct allegations.

Several people familiar with the situation expect Robinson’s sentence to be well below the one-year limit the NFL is seeking. But no one knows if Robinson is referring to a ban of less than six games or one in the eight- to 10-game range. Both have a place in the results predicted by league insiders.

Robinson delivers her verdict, but that doesn’t mean the decision settles matters. Under the terms of the CBA, a disgruntled party can appeal her decision, and commissioner Roger Goodell presides over that process or appoints someone else to do so. If Robinson recommends a lesser sentence and Goodell overrules her, the NFLPA is expected to sue to overturn such a decision.

The NFL and Watson’s camp reached a settlement instead of leaving the decision up to Robinson. However, despite discussions on the matter, both sides have so far failed to find a middle ground that satisfies all parties involved.