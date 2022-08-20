type here...
Rudy Yakim won the GOP nod to replace the late US Rep. Walorski
Politics

Rudy Yakim won the GOP nod to replace the late US Rep. Walorski

Mishawaka, Ind. (AP) – Indiana Republicans on Saturday selected Rudy Yakim to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski. On the November ballot, after Yakeem won the endorsement of the late Indiana congresswoman’s husband.

Yakeem will be a heavy favorite in the November election against Democrat Paul Steary, a high school science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry. He will serve both to complete Walorski’s term, which ends this year, and for a full two-year term. Both elections will be on the November ballot.

Yakim received the most votes Saturday from Republican precinct committeemen for their party’s nomination in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District. He won the general election ballot vacancy by ballot process and the special election ballot vacancy by acclamation, Indiana Republican Party spokesman Luke Thomas said in an email.

Yakim, 38, an executive at the Elkhart distribution company ChemCrest and a longtime political ally of Walorski, served as finance director of her first winning congressional campaign in 2012.

He beat a field of a dozen candidates, including derailing a political comeback bid by former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. His 2020 re-election bid failed after he was accused of drunkenly groping four women During a party.

    Walorski's husband, Dean Swihart, endorsed Yakeem last week For the Republican nomination, he was called "the political outsider needed to stand up for the Pelosi-Biden agenda."

    About 500 Republican operatives are eligible to vote in Saturday’s caucus.

    Democrats now hold a 220-210 majority in the US House, with Walorski’s death leaving five vacancies.

    Walorski, 58, was traveling in an SUV with two members of Congress’ office staff when it crossed the centerline of a northern Indiana state highway and struck an oncoming vehicle on Aug. 3, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. Two crew members and another driver also died.

    Yakim portrays himself as a follower of Walorsky’s work on conservative grounds.

    He has overcome criticism over his ties to Indiana’s Republican establishment, including Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2016 gubernatorial transition team and Sen. Served as a member of Todd Young’s 2022 campaign finance committee. Holcomb also appointed Yakeem to the state Judicial Nominating Commission, which selects finalists for appointments to the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

    Others in the Republican field to replace Walorski include Kristi Stutzman, wife of former US Rep. Marilyn Stutzman, and state Rep. Kurt Nisley, a staunch conservative who lost his re-election campaign in the May Republican primary.

