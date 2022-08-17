Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election trial

ATLANTA (AP) – Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta court to testify before a special grand jury. Investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump And others to overcome his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

It’s unclear how much of the former New York mayor and Trump attorney He is now ready to say that his lawyers have been informed that he is the target of an investigation . Wednesday’s questioning will be held behind closed doors because special grand jury proceedings are confidential.

Giuliani’s appearance is another high-profile step in the fast-track investigation that has ensnared several more Trump allies and brought heightened scrutiny to Democrat Joe Biden’s desperate and ultimately failed efforts to overturn his 2020 election victory. This is one of many researches Trump’s actions in office come as he lays the groundwork for another run at the White House in 2024.

Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis opened her investigation after revelations about a January 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the number of votes needed to overturn the election results in Georgia.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He described the call as “perfect.”

Willis filed petitions last month to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers. She also said she was considering calling Trump himself to testify, and the former president has hired a legal team that includes a prominent criminal defense attorney in Atlanta. .

Calling for Giuliani’s testimony, Willis noted that he was Trump’s personal attorney and a lead attorney for his 2020 campaign.

she recalled In a petition Giuliani and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting in late 2020 and were shown a video showing election workers producing “suitcases” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of poll watchers. Allegations of fraud were dismissed by Georgia election officials within 24 hours. Yet Giuliani continued to make statements to the public, and in subsequent legislative hearings, Willis claimed in his filing that widespread election fraud had been committed using the deleted video.

The two election activists featured in the video, Ruby Freeman and Vandrea “Shay” Moss, said they faced relentless harassment online and in person. This was after it was shown at a December 3 Georgia legislative hearing where Giuliani appeared. At another hearing a week later, Giuliani said the footage showed women “surreptitiously passing around USB ports like vials of heroin or cocaine.” They are actually sending a piece of candy.

Giuliani’s trial appearance and testimony were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” Willis said in a court filing.

Willis also wrote in a petition Seeking evidence Attorney Kenneth Chesebro said he worked with Giuliani to coordinate and execute a plan to have Georgia Republicans act as fake voters. Those 16 people signed a certificate falsely declaring that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declared themselves to be “duly elected and qualified” voters of the state, even though Biden had won the state and certified a slate of Democratic electors.

Giuliani’s lawyers tried He said he was unable to fly due to heart stent surgery in early July, to delay his appearance before a special grand jury.

But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, said during last week’s hearing that Giuliani needed to be in Atlanta on Wednesday and could travel by bus, car or train if necessary.

Other Trump allies have also been swept up in the investigation. South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham received a subpoena ordering her to appear for testimony on August 23. Graham challenged the subpoena, citing his immunity as a member of Congress. A judge on Monday rejected that argument and said he must testify. Graham said he would appeal.

Willis indicated interest in the calls between Graham and Raffensberger about the results In Georgia in the weeks following the election.

