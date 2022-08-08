Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia grand jury appearance, cites heart condition

Former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wants to delay Tuesday’s appearance before a Georgia special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election after Giuliani’s lawyer said his client is not cleared for air travel because of a recent heart procedure.

Giuliani’s “emergency” request, filed with a local Atlanta judge, immediately drew a challenge from Fulton County prosecutors leading the investigation, which included an Aug. 1 photograph of a witness and friend enjoying some time in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors asked that Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney compel Giuliani’s appearance, saying that if Trump’s lawyer was indeed unable to fly, they would pay his bus or train fare to Atlanta.

“We do not agree to change the date,” Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten said in an email to Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello.

McBurney has scheduled a Tuesday hearing for Giuliani’s request.

Giuliani’s campaign attorney John Eastman and Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. He is among several high-profile associates of Trump who are facing upcoming dates with a grand jury.

In Giuliani’s case, Fulton County officials have outlined multiple areas of investigation.

A former New York mayor suspended from practicing law in New York and Washington, D.C. for his election-fraud charges, Giuliani made sweeping claims that voting systems had altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring hand-count audits that confirmed President Joe Biden. was Biden wins the state.

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State, which found no minor voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the names of deceased voters.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting Trump’s attorney’s appearance before the Georgia State Senate on Dec. 3, 2020, in which he offered a video recording of election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, intended to show . A “suitcase” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of election poll observers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video was discredited by the secretary of state’s office, saying “no voter fraud occurred.”