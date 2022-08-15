Rudy Giuliani is now a ‘target’ in the Georgia election meddling probe

Georgia prosecutors have notified lawyers representing Rudy Giuliani that former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is now the target of an expanded election interference investigation led by the Fulton County District Attorney.

Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello told USA TODAY that prosecutors notified local defense attorneys in Atlanta on Monday.

The former New York mayor, who is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta later this week, made sweeping claims that voting systems altered Georgia ballots, while ignoring a hand-count audit that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory. State

Giuliani also asserted that about 65,000 underage voters, more than 2,500 felons and 800 dead people voted in the state. All of those claims have been dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State, which found no minor voters, only 74 potential felony voters and only two votes that may have been improperly cast in the names of deceased voters.

Sen. Lindsay Graham:Federal judge to quash grand jury subpoena in Georgia case Lindsey turned down Graham’s bid.

According to court documents seeking Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, Fulton County authorities are highlighting Trump’s lawyer’s December 3, 2020 appearance before the Georgia State Senate in which he offered a video recording of election workers at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. A “suitcase” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of sight of election poll observers.

Within 24 hours of the state Senate hearing, the video was discredited by the secretary of state’s office, concluding that “no voter fraud occurred.”

Fulton County prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Costello said the proceedings “raise questions” about prosecutors’ recent efforts to secure Giuliani’s grand jury appearance, set for Wednesday.

Mar-a-Lago Search:Trump calls DOJ investigation a ‘hoax’; Experts, citing the Espionage Act, have a grim assessment

Lawyers for Giuliani, initially described as a “material witness” in the investigation, said they were not informed their client’s condition had changed when they tried to delay his appearance last week for health reasons.

Giuliani’s lawyers said doctors did not clear him for air travel after a recent heart procedure. And a local judge reset Giuliani’s appearance for Wednesday.

“We plan to be there,” Costello said Monday.

The prosecutors’ action, first reported early Monday by The New York Times, marks a dramatic escalation in the Georgia inquiry, which was set in motion by Trump’s 2021 telephone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to seek additional votes to overturn Biden’s victory in Georgia. . .

Giuliani asks for a delay:Rudy Giuliani seeks to delay Georgia grand jury appearance, cites heart condition

Giuliani now joins more than a dozen other individuals designated as targets in the Georgia investigation.

Willis previously reported 16 other people allegedly involved in a state scheme to plant fake voter slates to overturn the 2020 election.

A lawyer for 11 voters called the district attorney’s action a publicity stunt.

“This public misbranding of nominee voters is an improper abuse of the investigative process,” attorney Holly Pearson argued in court documents.

Giuliani is also one of several high-profile Trump aides implicated in the Georgia probe.

Earlier Monday, a federal judge ruled that Sen. Lindsey rejected an attempt to quash a grand jury subpoena for his testimony in Graham’s case.