The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s election fraud charges has reached a more combative stage, with former Trump lawyer and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani set to testify Wednesday.

In an order issued Monday, US District Judge Lee Martin ruled that US Senator Lindsey Graham also cannot escape subpoena and testify before Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis’ special grand jury of more than 18 people on August 23. -Months of investigation into Trump.

Willis filed petitions last month seeking to compel testimony from seven Trump advisers and associates.

Giuliani argued that he could not travel to Atlanta to testify because of health problems, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, suggested that he appear Wednesday.

Willis’ office successfully blocked an attempt by Giuliani to delay his testimony the same week the FBI raided Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Two days after the attack, Trump, meanwhile, advocated a fifth candidate at a deposition for New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Willis had stepped up her investigation in recent weeks before the November midterm elections, predicting that Trump’s announcement that he would run for a second term in 2024 could put a wrench in her investigation.

A 23-person special interest grand jury has subpoenaed dozens of witnesses from New Mexico and New York as Willis investigates whether Trump or his associates violated any Georgia state law in an attempt to sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors have suggested they ask Graham about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the week after Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Graham argued that the provision in the Constitution protected senators from questioning legislative acts. But the judge said there are “substantial areas of potential grand jury inquiry” outside the scope of that provision.

The judge also rejected Graham’s argument that the principle of “sovereign immunity” would protect a senator from being subpoenaed by a state prosecutor. Last month, May rejected a similar attempt by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., to avoid testifying before a special grand jury.

Graham also argued that Willis, a Democrat, did not demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances necessary to warrant testimony from a high-ranking official. But May disagreed, saying Willis showed “extraordinary circumstances and a special need” for Graham’s testimony on issues related to the alleged attempt to influence or disrupt the election in Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.