Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday to testify in connection with the Fulton County prosecutor’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani, who is also Trump’s former lawyer, got out of a black SUV around 8:30 a.m. in front of the Fulton County Courthouse, where he was swarmed by reporters and news cameras.

He declined to answer questions from the media before Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis testified before a 23-person special-interest grand jury as part of an 18-month investigation into whether the former president or his associates violated state law by arguing that it should be revoked. The results of the 2020 presidential election gave victory to Democrat Joe Biden.

“Grand juries, as I recall, are secretive,” Giuliani told reporters with his attorney, Robert Costello, according to the Associated Press. “They’ll ask questions and we’ll see.”

It was unclear what information Giuliani, 78, would be willing to provide to the grand jury after his attorneys revealed Monday that they had received information that their client — not just Trump — was also a target in the Georgia criminal investigation. The questioning takes place behind closed doors because special grand jury proceedings are secret.

Giuliani’s high-profile appearance came a week after the FBI raided Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Two days after the attack, Trump made a fifth appearance for New York Attorney General Letitia James. Meanwhile, Trump’s announcement that Willis will run for a second term in 2024 could put a wrench in her investigation, ramping up his investigation in recent weeks ahead of the November midterm elections.

Willis began his investigation after a January 2, 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was revealed. In the call, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the number of votes needed to overturn the election results in Georgia. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He described the call as “perfect”.

Last month, Willis filed petitions to compel testimony from seven Trump associates and advisers. She also said she was considering calling Trump himself to testify, and the former president has hired a legal team in Atlanta that includes one of Atlanta’s most prominent criminal defense attorneys, Drew Findling, who is perhaps best known for representing rap stars.

Calling for Giuliani’s testimony, Willis noted that he was Trump’s personal attorney and a lead attorney for his 2020 campaign. Her petition recalled how Giuliani and others appeared at a state Senate committee meeting in late 2020 and showed a video of election workers producing “suitcases” of illegal ballots from unknown sources, out of view of poll watchers.

Georgia election officials dismissed claims of election fraud within 24 hours. Yet Giuliani continued to make public announcements and, according to Willis’ filing, there were legislative hearings alleging widespread election fraud using the deleted video.

The two election activists featured in the video, Ruby Freeman and Vandrea “Shay” Moss, said they faced relentless online and in-person harassment after Giuliani appeared at a Dec. 3 Georgia legislative hearing. At another hearing a week later, Giuliani said the footage showed women “surreptitiously passing around USB ports like vials of heroin or cocaine.” They actually claimed to be sending a piece of candy.

Giuliani’s trial appearance and testimony were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” Willis said in a court filing. Willis also wrote in a petition seeking the testimony of attorney Kenneth Chesebro that he worked with Giuliani to coordinate and execute a plan for Georgia Republicans to serve as fake voters.

Those 16 people signed a certificate falsely declaring that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declared themselves to be “duly elected and qualified” voters of the state, even though Biden won the state and the slate of Democratic electors was certified.

Giuliani’s attorneys tried to delay his appearance before a special grand jury after heart stent surgery in early July left him unable to travel.

But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, said during last week’s hearing that Giuliani needed to be in Atlanta on Wednesday and could travel by bus, car or train if necessary. Asked how he made the trip, Giuliani told reporters: “I’ll give you one answer: I didn’t walk.”

Other Trump allies have also been swept up in the investigation. Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., received a subpoena ordering him to appear for testimony on August 23.

Graham challenged the subpoena, citing his defenses as a member of Congress. A judge on Monday rejected that argument and said he must testify. Graham said he would appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.