Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., accused the Democratic Party of adopting far-left policies that leave average voters behind.

Addressing an audience at a Florida GOP primary night event in Hialeah, Florida, Rubio said the Democratic Party has been overrun by “radical, left-wing fanatics, laptop liberals and Marxist miscreants” who have changed the national political debate.

“Listen, you can’t live in Miami and not know Democrats,” Rubio said. “We’ve known Democrats all our lives. I’ve known liberals all my life. I’ve never known this insanity.”

Rubio said that this year’s election is very important because the Democratic candidates, whoever they are, will do what the left says.

“All these people who are actually elected… actually believe some of these things? They don’t have a choice,” he said. “They do that because they’re afraid of their own base, and it’s a radical base. So they go along with it.”

Earlier, Rubio warned of the dangers of Marxist ideologies, insisting they were far worse than socialism.

“Socialism is an economy, and it doesn’t work, and we have boatloads of refugees to prove it. But Marxism is more than just economics. It’s about controlling everything,” Rubio said. “Marxism can’t stand any competition. It can’t stand competition from parents and family, so it teaches children, ‘Your parents don’t know what they’re talking about, listen to us.’ It does not tolerate debate, so it tries to suppress speech. It should use schools to teach, not teach.”

The Republican senator claimed that the far left had “made up the whole language”. In a city with a large Hispanic majority, he asked for a show of hands who in the audience were “Latinx,” drawing laughter from the audience.

“I didn’t even know what it meant,” said Rubio, who is of Cuban descent. “I thought it was some sort of boy band from the ’80s.”

Rubio said he wants the United States to have “two normal political parties” so they can negotiate whether taxes are 18% or 19%.

“But that’s not something we discuss anymore,” he said. “We discuss crazy things. Insanity.”

Rubio said the Democrats’ shift to the left has “left behind millions of Americans.”

“I have a message tonight for our Democrat friends out there. Your party has abandoned you,” he said.

After Demings handily defeated his primary opponents on Tuesday in the November general election, Rubio is now Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., is set to face off.