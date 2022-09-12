New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senator Marco Rubio told Fox News Digital on Monday that President Biden’s decision to label Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump as “semi-fascists” is reminiscent of totalitarian tyranny.

Rubio, R-Fla., told the National Conservatism Conference in his home state that Biden was using a playbook long known to foreign powers.

“When the president of the United States tells half the country that whoever they voted for is a fascist, that’s very reminiscent of some of the things you see in Third World dictatorships,” Rubio said. Miami after his parents fled Cuba.

Rubio said that by demonizing political opponents, the White House is unfairly portraying dissent over policy as a battle for the nation’s soul.

“What you’re seeing now is basically, ‘Yes, we believe in free speech, but if you have some opinions that we don’t like or don’t agree with, those are dangerous opinions, those opinions lead to violence. Those opinions lead to danger to democracy, those opinions are fascist,'” Rubio said. Very few authoritarians will go out and say, ‘You have no right to an opinion.’ What they’re saying is that you’re only entitled to a certain opinion.”

In recent weeks, Biden has accused Republicans of being “semi-fascists” and threats to democracy. The attacks come as the president re-emerges as a voice for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“We are now witnessing the start or death of the extreme MAGA agenda,” Biden said at a rally in Maryland last month. “America has to choose. You have to choose.”

Although Biden emphasized that he does not believe all Republicans are attracted to the MAGA ideology, the warning did little to soften his attacks.

Rubio said he was disappointed by the president’s rhetoric, but not surprised.

“It’s been going on for a while,” he said. “A year ago, [Biden] Anyone who didn’t vote for the Voting Rights Bill they wanted… said you were a segregationist.

Administration officials rejected the idea that Biden was using extreme rhetoric to attack Republicans. Many argue that the president has made it clear that he sees only one segment of the GOP base as problematic, but is willing to work with moderate and centrist Republicans.

“President Biden underscored how eager he is to continue working across the aisle to make progress for American families,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates. “At the same time, he joins prominent conservative voices like Judge Michael Luttig and Liz Cheney in condemning violence, intimidation and attempts to override the will of voters in elections — things we should all reject, regardless of politics.”