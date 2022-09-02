New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., drew attention to comments about abortion that his Democratic Senate opponent, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla. In a recent interview, the Congresswoman expressed her opinion on why she stopped giving the exact time. What she believes is that abortion should not be an available option.

Demings told CBS Miami over the weekend that she believes in the right to abortion until the point of viability, but when asked if that meant 24 weeks, which is roughly the standard used in the past, she would not commit. That sign or any other.

“My opponent is not going to tell you which abortion should be illegal,” Rubio said Thursday in Davie, Fla. Said at a gathering of faith leaders here. “The reason she can’t is because you can’t take 100% from Planned Parenthood and 100% from NARAL and count on taxpayer-funded, on-demand abortions at any stage of pregnancy. At any time.”

Demings response to this question was that “women should have the opportunity to consult with their doctors,” and rather than any legal standard “a doctor can tell you what the point of viability is.”

In response, Demings’ press secretary said in a statement to Fox News that the congresswoman “will fight to codify Roe and protect the right to choose,” and that “Marco Rubio wants to criminalize doctors and the extreme abortion ban is no exception. For victims of rape, incest and human trafficking.” .”

Demings has made abortion a key part of her campaign, recently going so far as to tell an audience at an event that it, and constitutional rights in general, was her number one issue. She attacked Rubio for his right-wing views on the issue, tweeting that the incumbent senator is “obsessed with taking away our freedoms” and “needs to go” because he “believes in banning abortion without exception.”

While it’s true that Rubio has a strong personal stance on abortion, he has said he would support a ban with limited exceptions. On Thursday, however, he defended his position and pushed back against the notion that he doesn’t care about rape or adultery victims who want abortions.

“I’m not here to tell you that some young girl who’s pregnant, and scared, and scared to tell her parents, and thinks her life is over, and somehow it’s an easy situation. It’s not,” Rubio said. “I know it. I really do.”

He added: “But we have a fundamental problem with this issue, and it’s here. She has a right to what God gives you, and an unborn, innocent human being has a right to life. And these rights are sometimes in conflict as rights.”

With that in mind, Rubio said “society has to decide” which of those rights is more important.

“And I just believe with all my heart that if you’re not a society that puts life above every right, you’re going in a very dangerous direction,” he said. “Because once you take a step down the road to decide what kind of life is worthy of protection and what kind of life is not, where does that road lead you?”