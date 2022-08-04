New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Thursday blamed the Department of Defense’s focus on injecting “woke nonsense” into the U.S. military amid China’s escalation against Taiwan.

Democratic candidate Rep. Rubio, who is running for re-election against Val Demings, tweeted a video comparing past military recruitment videos to videos from the Biden administration. The first part of the video shows clips featuring patriotic images and impressive ammunition of the military, while the second part shows clips about gender pronouns and other LGBTQ topics.

“We are unprepared for the threats we face,” the video concludes.

Rubio said Thursday that the Biden administration’s handling of the military is “dangerous” for America in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“No one should be surprised,” Rubio said. “The Democrat Party, the legacy media, and major US establishments have spent years calling America evil. Why would anyone risk their life for an evil country? Instead of highlighting America’s greatness and appealing to our patriotism, the military is just parroting nonsense. It’s dumb, it doesn’t work, and It’s dangerous.”

During an earlier Thursday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Rubio linked the issue to China conducting military exercises around Taiwan.

‘Woke up nonsense’ has consequences in our military: Retired Army Col

“Remember as we look at these things that our civilian leaders in the Pentagon have been very focused over the past two years on correct use of pronouns and holding the correct number of drag queen shows at various military bases around the world … and kicking out the unvaccinated,” the senators said.

“Now their recruitment numbers are down because many of the working-class families who are the backbone of our recruitment efforts, these are the people who have sent their sons and daughters to defend our country for decades,” he added. “They’re not interested in joining some woke social experiment organization. So that’s very sad. I hope it’s a wake-up call to start reallocating resources and attention to the right things for our military capabilities in the Pacific.”

China said Thursday that its military had successfully executed “precision missile strikes” in the Taiwan Strait, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the island.

China has repeatedly condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and has threatened to take action. On her last day in Taiwan, China’s navy and air force began conducting military exercises in six zones around Taiwan, some overlapping Taiwan’s territorial waters.

China could invade Taiwan within the next 18 months, current and former officials familiar with US and allied intelligence told Fox News Digital, pointing to a particularly “dangerous” window between the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress meeting this November and the next US. Presidential election in 2024.

Fox News' Brooke Singhman and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.