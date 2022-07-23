New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kansas City Royals second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield apologized Friday for comments he made earlier. Kansas City Tour Toronto Before the All-Star break, explaining his reason for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Merrifield is one 10 Kansas City Players Unable to travel to Toronto due to lack of vaccinations.

“I’m sorry that I poorly explained what I wanted to say,” Merrifield said.

“It’s a nasty topic, and I started trying to talk about my passion for winning which is unrelated to the topic I’m discussing. I’m really sorry for that.

“I’m not saying people misunderstood it, I just poorly explained what I wanted to say,” Merrifield added. “If this vaccine is what stands between me and the playoffs, I’ll think about getting it. I’m not saying I’ll take it for another team or not for this team. It’s just a point to show how. I value playing in the playoffs.

The The two-time All-Star found himself In hot water, he explained his decision not to vaccinate when he suggested he might consider getting the vaccine if he were on a team in playoff contention.

“Based on experiences and conversations and what I’ve seen, this is the conclusion I’ve come to,” Merrifield said. “Right or wrong. I didn’t do it on a whim. It was a long process of thinking, because I realized again what Canada is in right now. That’s the only reason I’m thinking about getting it at this point. Go Canada.

“That could change down the road. If something happens, and I get on a team that has a chance to play in Canada in the postseason, that could change. But, sitting here right now, I’m comfortable with my decision. My teammates support me and the rest of the guys here that made the same decision. That’s it.”

Friday was Merrifield’s first return in front of the home crowd since the comments, and Merrifield told reporters he was prepared for any reaction from the Kansas City faithful.

“Whatever the reaction is, I’m going to have to deal with it,” Merrifield said. “But I know these guys here and know what I’m about and how much I care about them.

“Every time I take the field and every time I get through the lines I give everything I have every day. If people feel like expressing their feelings for me, that’s absolutely fine.”

Merrifield was greeted with a mixture of boos and cheers on Friday night.

