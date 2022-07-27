Royal Bank ordered to disclose who is behind 97 offshore accounts

The Royal Bank of Canada was ordered to reveal the real owners of 97 offshore corporations that used its services, but a critic wonders why it took the Canadian Revenue Office six years to obtain a wealth of information that could help detect tax fraud.

All companies involved are registered in the Bahamas, a tax haven, and were originally discovered as part of leaked financial records called Bahamas Leaks .

In submissions to the Federal Court of Canada, the CRA says most companies have used tactics to “obfuscate the identities of the individuals who actually control and beneficially own these businesses” and wants to verify whether the real owners are Canadians hiding money in tax havens.

“The CRA is concerned that any or all of these 97 Bahamian corporations may be controlled and/or beneficially owned by individuals residing in Canada,” the agency said in a court filing.

Canadian individuals and corporations have $23 billion in publicly traded funds held in or invested in the Bahamas, more than France, Spain and Portugal combined. BUT 2018 CRA study suggested that Canadians have another $76 billion to $241 billion of undeclared, hidden wealth hidden in all offshore jurisdictions combined, but that didn’t break it down by country.

In May, a judge granted a federal government request to order Royal Bank and its subsidiary RBC Dominion Securities to provide any information that would help the CRA identify the owners of 97 Bahamas corporations. The bank did not oppose the government.

The CRA states in its court filings that the companies all held investment accounts with Royal Bank or RBC Dominion at some point, “suggesting that they may have been or were under the control of individuals residing or located in Canada.”

It is not inherently illegal for Canadians to have an offshore account or company, but any assets in excess of $100,000 and any income must be reported for tax purposes.

CRA mom about other banks

CBC/Radio Canada originally reported in 2016 that the Bahamas Leaks showed that three Canadian banks had provided services to nearly 2,000 offshore companies in the Bahamas since 1990. The banks were the so-called “registered agents” – licensed intermediaries who pay annual fees to the corporate registry of the Bahamas, manage documents. and in many cases also include offshore companies.

The leaked files showed that Royal Bank acted as an agent for the 847 Bahamian companies listed in the leaked data, companies with names ranging from Abbatis 1 Inc. to Yellow Jacket Holdings Ltd., while CIBC registered or administered 632 and Scotiabank processed 481.

Royal Bank did not respond to questions from CBC News about Bahamian corporations, but did provide a statement saying it generally has “high standards and an extensive due diligence process to detect and prevent any illegal activity conducted through the RBC.”

Neither CRA nor RBC explained how the number of offshore companies of interest fell to 97 from 847. Part of the decline is likely due to the fact that even in 2016, almost half of these companies were already dormant or dissolved. It is possible that the CRA also determined that many companies did not have Canadian shareholders or other ties to Canada that could lead to tax liabilities.

Toby Sanger of Canadians for Tax Fairness says the Bahamas are a notorious secret jurisdiction where people often send money to hide. (SHS)

There is no indication in the Federal Court file that the CRA also pursued any of the companies operated by CIBC or Scotiabank. It is possible that the IRS obtained the information directly and confidentially from these two banks, using powers under the Income Tax Act. it doesn’t require him to get a writ first, but he wouldn’t say.

“The CRA does not generally release information relating to our compliance approaches as it can provide a roadmap for non-compliance,” the agency said in a statement to CBC News. “Therefore, we cannot confirm whether CRA will seek permission to obtain third party data from CIBC and Scotiabank.”

“Very frustrating”

Toby Sanger, senior policy adviser for the advocacy group Canadians for Tax Justice, said the lack of transparency doesn’t help create the impression that the CRA “seems to be more focused on pursuing easy targets, small people.” rather than in larger and more complex foreign tax evasion cases.

“We shouldn’t just write these carte blanche checks allowing rich corporations and individuals with money in whatever jurisdiction they choose to leave it in to avoid paying taxes,” he said in an interview.

CRA, which proclaimed after other leaks like Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers, this is was collapsing about offshore tax fraud, also doesn’t explain why he’s only looking for title deeds for 97 offshore companies now, six years after the Bahamas leaks exposed them.

“It’s very frustrating and disappointing that it took CRA so long to respond to these leaks,” Sanger said. “The slow action in this case on the Bahamas Leaks means they are just screaming wolves and that they bark more than they bite.”

The Bahama Leaks records were obtained by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the same German newspaper that published the Panama Papers. .

The Panama Papers had surfaced a few months earlier in 2016, but the CRA has yet to file any criminal charges against anyone named in the leak. In other countries, hundreds of charges and convictions have already been filed.

Between 2016 and this year, the CRA received approximately $1 billion in additional funding to combat tax evasion and tax evasion. In an email to the CBC, the agency was unable to point to any criminal convictions it has had in the past 4.5 years that involved offshore tax evasion.